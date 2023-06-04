Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman wins US Darts Masters title at Madison Square Garden

Michael van Gerwen clinched his second US Darts Masters title in New York on Saturday

Michael van Gerwen produced a ruthless display to whitewash North American Champion Jeff Smith 8-0 and clinch his second US Darts Masters title in New York on Saturday.

Van Gerwen stormed to victory on a bumper night of action at Madison Square Garden, scooping the £20,000 top prize and securing a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title in the process.

The Dutchman arrived in New York fresh from lifting a record seventh Premier League crown last Thursday, and he capped off a memorable 10 days by adding to his title tally in the Big Apple.

Van Gerwen kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 win over Canadian newcomer Jake Macmillan, before overcoming Michael Smith's conqueror Jim Long by the same scoreline in Saturday's opener.

The Dutchman then fought back from 6-4 down to thwart Rob Cross in a gripping semi-final, defying 170 and 122 finishes from the former world champion to win a classic.

Cross wired the bull for a spectacular 167 finish in the decider, but Van Gerwen ran out a comprehensive winner in Saturday's showpiece, demolishing Smith 8-0 to create another slice of history.

"It means a lot to me to win this trophy," insisted Van Gerwen, featuring in his 50th World Series of Darts event.

"It was our second year here at Madison Square Garden and I have never won a title at such an iconic venue like this, so it's another one off the bucket list!

"I had three big wins, but the game against Rob Cross was a bit weird.

"You need to try to keep your focus. It's not easy but I managed to do it, and to finish it off with an 11-darter always gives you a lot of pleasure.

"Jeff definitely ran out of steam in the final. He had a really tough day and that's part of darts unfortunately, but I took advantage. I am glad I won. I am a proud man."

The World Series of Darts continues next month with the inaugural Poland Darts Masters at COS Torwar in Warsaw on July 7-8.

2023 US Darts Masters

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Jim Long

Rob Cross 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Humphries 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Jeff Smith 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Rob Cross

Jeff Smith 7-6 Luke Humphries

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-0 Jeff Smith

Watch the World Cup of Darts on Sky Sports

Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will be defending their World Cup of Darts title

The annual World Cup of Darts will expand to 40 teams from the previous 32 in a revamped format which will feature a group stage and doubles matches throughout four days of action at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 15-18 as Australia defend the title.

In a radical change to previous years, the tournament will see Iceland, Ukraine and Bahrain set to make their debuts.

Catch all the action from the World Cup of Darts from June 15-18 - live on Sky Sports.