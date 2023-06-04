Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman wins US Darts Masters title at Madison Square Garden
Michael van Gerwen secures a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title with victory in New York on Saturday night I We're back for the World Cup of Darts at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 15-18 as Australia defend the title - live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 04/06/23 3:41pm
Michael van Gerwen produced a ruthless display to whitewash North American Champion Jeff Smith 8-0 and clinch his second US Darts Masters title in New York on Saturday.
Van Gerwen stormed to victory on a bumper night of action at Madison Square Garden, scooping the £20,000 top prize and securing a record-extending 18th World Series of Darts title in the process.
"It was our second year here at Madison Square Garden and I have never won a title at such an iconic venue like this, so it's another one off the bucket list!"
Michael van Gerwen
The Dutchman arrived in New York fresh from lifting a record seventh Premier League crown last Thursday, and he capped off a memorable 10 days by adding to his title tally in the Big Apple.
Van Gerwen kicked off his campaign with a 6-2 win over Canadian newcomer Jake Macmillan, before overcoming Michael Smith's conqueror Jim Long by the same scoreline in Saturday's opener.
The Dutchman then fought back from 6-4 down to thwart Rob Cross in a gripping semi-final, defying 170 and 122 finishes from the former world champion to win a classic.
Cross wired the bull for a spectacular 167 finish in the decider, but Van Gerwen ran out a comprehensive winner in Saturday's showpiece, demolishing Smith 8-0 to create another slice of history.
"It means a lot to me to win this trophy," insisted Van Gerwen, featuring in his 50th World Series of Darts event.
"It was our second year here at Madison Square Garden and I have never won a title at such an iconic venue like this, so it's another one off the bucket list!
"I had three big wins, but the game against Rob Cross was a bit weird.
"You need to try to keep your focus. It's not easy but I managed to do it, and to finish it off with an 11-darter always gives you a lot of pleasure.
"Jeff definitely ran out of steam in the final. He had a really tough day and that's part of darts unfortunately, but I took advantage. I am glad I won. I am a proud man."
The World Series of Darts continues next month with the inaugural Poland Darts Masters at COS Torwar in Warsaw on July 7-8.
2023 US Darts Masters
Evening Session
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Jim Long
Rob Cross 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Luke Humphries 6-4 Gerwyn Price
Jeff Smith 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Rob Cross
Jeff Smith 7-6 Luke Humphries
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-0 Jeff Smith
