World Cup of Darts: Everything you need to know about the annual team event in Frankfurt

Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta will be defending their World Cup of Darts title

The World Cup of Darts takes place at the Eissporthalle from June 15-18 - live on Sky Sports. Here's what you need to know ahead of the expanded tournament under an exciting new format.

Who are the reigning champions?

Represented by Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock - Australia won their maiden World Cup of Darts title after shocking England and Wales en route to glory in Frankfurt last year.

Heta and Whitlock produced a sensational doubles display to dump out five-time semi-finalists Belgium before defeating four-time winners and top seeds England in the semi-finals.

The green and gold then claimed the title thanks to a 3-1 victory over Welsh duo Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in the final.

Who are this year's favourites?

Take your pick! The top four ranked nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players - are seeded and will enter at the second round stage.



Four-time winners England and Netherlands will begin their campaign in the last 16, alongside 2020 winners Wales and two-time champions Scotland.

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners - £80,000



Runners-Up - £50,000



Semi-Final Losers - £30,000



Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000



Last 16 Losers - £9,000



Second in Group - £5,000



Third in Group - £4,000



Total - £450,000



Which country has the best pairings?

World Champion Michael Smith and Rob Cross will star for top seeds England, with three-time World Cup winner Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert set to fly the flag for Netherlands.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will bid to repeat their 2020 exploits as they represent Wales for a sixth straight year, while Gary Anderson returns to partner Peter Wright for fourth seeds Scotland.

What makes the World Cup of Darts so exciting?

Let's go back to 2012 when the duel between England and Australia was decided via a last-leg shoot-out. Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis appeared to have the title in the bag but Paul Nicholson and Simon Whitlock had other ideas.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We reflect on a dramatic PDC World Cup of Darts final between England and Australia in 2012. We reflect on a dramatic PDC World Cup of Darts final between England and Australia in 2012.

What's the format?

With the top four ranked nations entering at the second round stage, the remaining 36 teams have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will progress.

Following the completion of the round-robin phase, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Netherlands, Wales and Scotland prepare to enter the fray in Frankfurt on Saturday.

The top four seeded nations will be pre-allocated into the draw bracket, with the 12 group winners to be drawn at random.

The second round will take place across a double session on Saturday, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on a bumper Finals Day in Frankfurt.

Format

Group Stage - Best of seven legs



Second Round - Best of 15 legs



Quarter-Finals - Best of 15 legs



Semi-Finals - Best of 15 legs



Final - Best of 19 legs



Group Stage Draw

Seeded through to Second Round

(1) England

(2) Netherlands

(3) Wales

(4) Scotland

Group A

(5) Belgium

Finland

China

Group B

(6) Germany

Hong Kong

Japan

Group C

(7) Australia

Guyana

Gibraltar

Group D

(8) Northern Ireland

France

Ukraine

Group E

(9) Republic of Ireland

Thailand

Croatia

Group F

(10) Austria

Denmark

USA

Group G

(11) Poland

Portugal

Lithuania

Group H

(12) Canada

India

Hungary

Group I

(13) Czech Republic

Singapore

Philippines

Group J

(14) Spain

South Africa

Iceland

Group K

(15) Latvia

New Zealand

Bahrain

Group L

(16) Switzerland

Italy

Sweden

Session Schedule

Thursday June 15 (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

Group Stage - First Matches x12

Team 1 v Team 2 from each group - match order TBC

Belgium v Finland

Germany v Hong Kong

Australia v Guyana

Northern Ireland v France

Republic of Ireland v Thailand

Austria v Denmark

Poland v Portugal

Canada v India

Czech Republic v Singapore

Spain v South Africa

Latvia v New Zealand

Switzerland v Italy

Friday June 16

Afternoon Session 11am (BST)

Group Stage - Second Matches x12

Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (6pm)

Group Stage - Final Matches x12

Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 17

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (6pm)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 18

Afternoon Session (12pm)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (6pm)

Semi-Finals

Final

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez

Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf

Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith

China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen

Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac

Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus

England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross

Finland - Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller

France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler

Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt

Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee

Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai

Iceland - Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua

India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala

Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante

Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto

Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov

Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry

Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney

Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan

Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk

Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry

Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers

Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez

Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen

Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong

Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk

USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates

Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Watch the World Cup of Darts on Sky Sports

Thursday June 15

6pm: Group Stage (Sky Sports Action)

Friday June 16

11am: Group Stage (Sky Sports Arena)

6pm: Group Stage (Sky Sports Arena)

Saturday June 17

12pm: Second round (Sky Sports Action)

6pm: Second round (Sky Sports Action)

Sunday June 18

12pm: Quarter-finals (Sky Sports Action)

6pm: Semi-finals and final (Sky Sports Action)

The annual World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports and you can catch all the action from June 15-18.