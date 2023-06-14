World Cup of Darts: Sky Sports Darts' Emma Paton previews new format, favourites and outsiders for title

Australia were 2022 champions, but we look at who is likely to impress in this year's World Cup of Darts, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports Darts' Emma Paton previews the upcoming World Cup of Darts, live on Sky Sports from Thursday...

What do we make of the new format?

When I think of the World Cup of Darts I think about the pride of playing for your country but also the doubles element.

For years there's been a real clamour for there to be more doubles at this event, well we all got our wish. Singles have been scrapped and we have got pairs the whole way through.

This adds to the entertainment and (hopefully) drama for us as viewers, but also heightens that aspect of camaraderie for the players…Can you tell I'm excited?

I'm also looking forward to seeing how the group stage plays out..cue the upsets!

It's a brilliant opportunity for some of the smaller nations who will now have more than one chance to play on the big stage as opposed to bowing out after losing their opening match. Plus, the fact we will now be seeing 40 nations take part means we will see some of the more unfamiliar players in action and what a platform for them!

Who are the favourites?

Wales are the favourites heading into the tournament and you can see why.

They have tasted World Cup glory before so will be desperate to regain the trophy. In Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton they have a pair who are real friends, who spend time together away from the oche and clearly gel well on it.

What's also interesting is the stats - Price and Clayton have the highest combined seasonal averages, so that bodes well.

England will be a lot of people's picks with the two lowest ranked players of Michael Smith and Rob Cross but I'm intrigued to see what their chemistry is like.

Should we be talking more about Scotland? Maybe we should. Gary Anderson is back in tartan for the first time since 2019, when he won this trophy with Peter Wright, and he's in good form.

He won a Pro Tour title in March and was runner-up in the most recent round of Players Championship events, he's showing he's definitely still got the fight. Hopefully Anderson and Wright can bring the best out in each other.

Who are the outsiders?

Having been out in New York just a couple of weeks ago and watching Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell battle it out for the North American championship at Madison Square Garden, I really think the Canadian duo could cause a few upsets.

They know each other well, they've got good chemistry and they're both playing some great darts at the moment.

Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler will have the home crowd right behind them in Frankfurt and with the pair climbing the rankings they might be a good outside bet.

Neither have won a title but with Clemens having that sensational run to the World Championship semi-finals and Schindler making the latter stages of Pro Tour and Euro Tour events in recent months I just wonder what they could do this week.

The German team are second up on the opening night so no doubt the roof will be raised when the hosts come out. Roll on Thursday.

The World Cup of Darts takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 15-18 - live on Sky Sports.