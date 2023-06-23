Women's World Matchplay: Fallon Sherrock on target to defend her title in Blackpool with Beau Greaves and Mikuru Suzuki confirmed

Fallon Sherrock looks poised to make her Blackpool return at the Women's World Matchplay

Fallon Sherrock remains on target to defend her Women's World Matchplay title with Beau Greaves and Mikuru Suzuki already confirmed for the tournament in Blackpool.

The 2023 PDC Women's Series continues this weekend, in the final round of action before the qualification cut-off for next month's Women's World Matchplay.

Events 9-12 in the Women's Series will be held on June 24-25 in Hildesheim, as the sport's biggest names battle it out for a place in the eight-player knockout event at the Winter Gardens.

The top eight players on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit following Event 12 will seal their place in July's Blackpool extravaganza - live on Sky Sports.

Abi Davies previews this weekend's Women's Series events which are crucial for qualification to the Women's World Matchplay

Teenage sensation Greaves is already confirmed as the number one seed for the second edition of the Women's World Matchplay will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23.

Greaves has won 12 of the 16 Women's Series events since last year's Women's World Matchplay, which included a remarkable 70-match winning streak stretching over the course of ten events.

The 19-year-old boasts an £8,300 lead over Japanese trailblazer Mikuru Suzuki, who occupies second spot in the qualification race after scooping a brace of Women's Series titles.

Suzuki will also make her Blackpool bow following her impressive consistency over the last 12 months, which has seen her feature in eight of the last 16 finals on the Women's Series circuit.

Is there a question mark hanging over Beau?

Davies has questioned Greaves' throwing action

Abi Davies told Love The Darts Podcast: "During that last block of Women's Series events, of course she picked up a title, but her action when she was on the streaming board was questionable at times.

"The scoring phase was fine but when she was throwing for a double you could see a return of that hesitation and there were question marks over whether the dreaded d-word (dartitis) was returning for her.

"We talk about this but when she played on the outside boards she wired double 12 for a nine. She had multiple three-figure average. She's still doing Beau Greaves things but when we saw her there was a noticeable difference.

"She doesn't need to go to Hildesheim because she's already qualified for the Matchplay, while Suzuki has been in sublime form."

Wales' Rhian O'Sullivan and Irish youngster Robyn Byrne are third and fourth respectively on the Order of Merit, after winning maiden Women's Series titles in Milton Keynes last month.

Watch out for Byrne

"She is someone people need to keep an eye on," said Davies. "I'm already a massive Katie Sheldon fan but Robyn Byrne so narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Matchplay last year.

"The way she has done away and worked on her mindset and her demeanour when she is playing a game is so noticeable and her game is transformed as a result of it.

"It's not just Fallon and Lisa taking the headlines anymore. We're talking about the possibility of expanding the field at the Women's Matchplay in the near future - that for me sums up the progress. You could do that now and it wouldn't dilute the quality of the event. That is the biggest testament to what has been achieved on the Women's Series."

Watch the moment Sherrock was crowned the first ever Women's World Matchplay champion after beating Aileen De Graaf in last year's final

Reigning Women's World Matchplay champion Sherrock looks poised to make her Blackpool return, as she arrives in Germany in fifth position on the provisional rankings.

Sherrock - awarded an MBE in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list - defeated Aileen de Graaf to scoop the £10,000 winner's prize in last year's inaugural event, which also saw her qualify for her third World Darts Championship.

Four-time Women's World Champion Lisa Ashton is £1,450 above the cut-off in sixth spot, with last year's runner-up De Graaf also well placed in seventh position.

Lorraine Winstanley occupies the eighth and final provisional spot in Blackpool, with emerging Dutch thrower Noa-Lynn van Leuven just £50 adrift of qualification with four events remaining.

Katie Sheldon and Laura Turner - both of whom featured in last year's Women's World Matchplay - also remain in contention, alongside Kirsty Hutchinson and Kim Holden.

Matthew Edgar feels there have been a lot of distractions away from darts for Fallon Sherrock recently, whilst Abi Davies believes what she's done for the sport is unrivalled

The expansion of the PDC Women's Series in 2023 will see 24 events held across six weekends, including a total prize fund of £240,000 - doubling the prize money per event to £10,000.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the World Darts Championship, alongside the winner of the Women's World Matchplay.

The World Matchplay takes place at the iconic Winter Gardens from July 15-23 as 32 of the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports.