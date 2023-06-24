PDC Women's Series: Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves share titles in Germany

Fallon Sherrock and Beau Greaves shared Women's Series titles on Saturday

Fallon Sherrock returned to the winner's circle, while Beau Greaves extended her lead at the top of the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit in Hildesheim on Saturday.

The year's third Women's Series weekend began with Events Nine and Ten at Halle 39, and it was Sherrock and Greaves who shared the spoils.

Sherrock warmed up for her defence of the Women's World Matchplay with victory, while Greaves captured her 13th Women's Series title.

The race for Women's World Matchplay qualification concludes on Sunday, and Greaves will be the top seed at the Winter Gardens following her astonishing exploits over the last 12 months.

The Doncaster darter conceded just four legs en route to scooping the Event Nine crown, which she sealed with an emphatic 5-1 success over Japanese trailblazer Suzuki.

Greaves, nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow' turned on the style in the latter stages of her clash against Suzuki, winning her last three legs in 14, 15 and 15 darts to prevail with a 95 average.

'Queen of the Palace' Sherrock closed out a resounding 5-2 win over Irish youngster Robyn Byrne to secure her 11th Women's Series title - and her first of 2023 in Event Ten.

Sherrock - recently awarded an MBE in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list - overcame a number of high-profile names to claim her first Women's Series success since June 2022.

"That meant a lot," reflected Sherrock. "Now I've got that one win, I feel like there's some pressure off my shoulders.

"My form coming into this has been really good, but it's a totally atmosphere when you come here, so it's about getting back to basics, and hopefully going forward there's more glimpses of my top form.

"If you had told me five years ago that I'd be getting an MBE for helping the sports of darts, I would never have believed it.

"I'm so proud of myself. I'm really thankful and hopefully it encourages more women to take up the sport, because look what the Women's Series has done - the standard is better than ever."

Sherrock's triumph saw her climb above Byrne on the Order of Merit, but the Irish youngster is poised to feature in July's Women's World Matchplay after another strong showing in Hildesheim.

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2023/24 World Darts Championship, alongside the winner of the 2023 Betfred Women's World Matchplay.

The top eight players on the rolling Women's Series Order of Merit after Event 12 will qualify for the 2023 Women's World Matchplay, which takes place on Sunday, July 23.

2023 PDC Women's Series

Saturday June 24 - Halle 39, Hildesheim

Event Nine

Quarter-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-1 Laura Turner

Lisa Ashton 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

Beau Greaves 5-0 Crissy Manley

Corrine Hammond 5-2 Lorraine Hyde

Semi-Finals

Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Lisa Ashton

Beau Greaves 5-1 Corrine Hammond

Final

Beau Greaves 5-1 Mikuru Suzuki

Event Ten

Quarter-Finals

Aileen de Graaf 5-1 Priscilla Steenbergen

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Natalie Gilbert

Mikuru Suzuki 5-2 Evonne Taylor

Robyn Byrne 5-2 Paula Jacklin

Semi-Finals

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Aileen de Graaf

Robyn Byrne 5-4 Mikuru Suzuki

Final

Fallon Sherrock 5-2 Robyn Byrne

