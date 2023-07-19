Darts World Matchplay: Schedule, format and draw as Michael van Gerwen defends title in Blackpool

Stay up to date with the latest fixtures, schedule and scores from the World Matchplay as one of the highlights of the darts calendar arrives in Blackpool.

The 2023 World Matchplay will be staged at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 15-23, with the world's top 16 players seeded, joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.

World Matchplay Format

First round: First to 10 legs

Second round: First to 11 legs

Quarter-finals: First to 16 legs

Semi-finals: First to 17 legs

Final: First to 18 legs

Women's World Matchplay is back!

The second Women's World Matchplay will take place on the final day of the men's tournament on July 23 with an eight-player draw.

Defending champion Fallon Sherrock faces Lisa Ashton in the pick of the first-round ties, while Beau Greaves takes on Noa-Lynn van Leuven.

Robyn Byrne plays Rhian O'Sullivan and Mikuru Suzuki goes up against Aileen de Graaf in the other matches.

The first round will be first to seven legs, the semi-finals the first to nine legs and the final will be first to 11.

World Matchplay Schedule

Saturday July 15

4x First Round

Joe Cullen 10-7 Mike De Decker

Rob Cross 10-12 Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall 6-10 Gary Anderson

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session

4x First Round

Danny Noppert 10-8 Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode 12-10 Kim Huybrechts

Damon Heta 10-5 Josh Rock

Chris Dobey 10-8 James Wade

Evening Session

4x First Round

Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Krzysztof Ratajski

Luke Humphries 10-2 Jose de Sousa

Brendan Dolan 10-7 Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith 10-2 Steve Beaton

Monday July 17

4x First Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Ross Smith

Ryan Searle 10-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 10-4 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton 10-8 Gabriel Clemens

Tuesday July 18

4x Second Round

Daryl Gurney 11-4 Gary Anderson

Danny Noppert 9-11 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 11-13 Joe Cullen

Michael Smith 7-11 Chris Dobey

Wednesday July 19

4x Second Round

Brendan Dolan 1-11 Damon Heta

Jonny Clayton 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Peter Wright 8-11 Ryan Searle

Luke Humphries 14-12 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Thursday July 20 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action

2x Quarter-Finals

Joe Cullen vs Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall

Friday July 21 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action

2x Quarter-Finals

Damon Heta vs Jonny Clayton

Ryan Searle vs Luke Humphries

Saturday July 22 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1pm) - live on Sky Sports Action

Women's World Matchplay

Quarter-Finals

Beau Greaves vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Robyn Byrne vs Rhian O'Sullivan

Mikuru Suzuki vs Aileen de Graaf

Fallon Sherrock vs Lisa Ashton

Semi-Finals

Greaves/Van Leuven vs Byrne/O'Sullivan

Suzuki/De Graaf vs Sherrock/Ashton

Final

TBC

Evening Session (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action

World Matchplay Final

TBC

