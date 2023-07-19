Darts World Matchplay: Schedule, format and draw as Michael van Gerwen defends title in Blackpool
Michael van Gerwen was eliminated in round one as he returned to defend his World Matchplay title in Blackpool; the event is one of the biggest on the darts calendar; watch every match from the Men's and Women's World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 15 to July 23
Stay up to date with the latest fixtures, schedule and scores from the World Matchplay as one of the highlights of the darts calendar arrives in Blackpool.
The 2023 World Matchplay will be staged at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool from July 15-23, with the world's top 16 players seeded, joined by 16 qualifiers from the one-year ProTour Order of Merit.
World Matchplay Format
- First round: First to 10 legs
- Second round: First to 11 legs
- Quarter-finals: First to 16 legs
- Semi-finals: First to 17 legs
- Final: First to 18 legs
Women's World Matchplay is back!
The second Women's World Matchplay will take place on the final day of the men's tournament on July 23 with an eight-player draw.
Defending champion Fallon Sherrock faces Lisa Ashton in the pick of the first-round ties, while Beau Greaves takes on Noa-Lynn van Leuven.
Robyn Byrne plays Rhian O'Sullivan and Mikuru Suzuki goes up against Aileen de Graaf in the other matches.
The first round will be first to seven legs, the semi-finals the first to nine legs and the final will be first to 11.
World Matchplay Schedule
Saturday July 15
4x First Round
Joe Cullen 10-7 Mike De Decker
Rob Cross 10-12 Daryl Gurney
Gerwyn Price 10-3 Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall 6-10 Gary Anderson
Sunday July 16
Afternoon Session
4x First Round
Danny Noppert 10-8 Martin Schindler
Dirk van Duijvenbode 12-10 Kim Huybrechts
Damon Heta 10-5 Josh Rock
Chris Dobey 10-8 James Wade
Evening Session
4x First Round
Nathan Aspinall 10-7 Krzysztof Ratajski
Luke Humphries 10-2 Jose de Sousa
Brendan Dolan 10-7 Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith 10-2 Steve Beaton
Monday July 17
4x First Round
Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Ross Smith
Ryan Searle 10-4 Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright 10-4 Andrew Gilding
Jonny Clayton 10-8 Gabriel Clemens
Tuesday July 18
4x Second Round
Daryl Gurney 11-4 Gary Anderson
Danny Noppert 9-11 Nathan Aspinall
Gerwyn Price 11-13 Joe Cullen
Michael Smith 7-11 Chris Dobey
Wednesday July 19
4x Second Round
Brendan Dolan 1-11 Damon Heta
Jonny Clayton 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Peter Wright 8-11 Ryan Searle
Luke Humphries 14-12 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Thursday July 20 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action
2x Quarter-Finals
Joe Cullen vs Daryl Gurney
Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall
Friday July 21 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action
2x Quarter-Finals
Damon Heta vs Jonny Clayton
Ryan Searle vs Luke Humphries
Saturday July 22 (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action
Semi-Finals
Sunday July 23
Afternoon Session (1pm) - live on Sky Sports Action
Women's World Matchplay
Quarter-Finals
Beau Greaves vs Noa-Lynn van Leuven
Robyn Byrne vs Rhian O'Sullivan
Mikuru Suzuki vs Aileen de Graaf
Fallon Sherrock vs Lisa Ashton
Semi-Finals
Greaves/Van Leuven vs Byrne/O'Sullivan
Suzuki/De Graaf vs Sherrock/Ashton
Final
TBC
Evening Session (8pm) - live on Sky Sports Action
World Matchplay Final
TBC
Catch all the action from the World Matchplay from July 15-23 - live on Sky Sports