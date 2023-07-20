World Matchplay: Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall both make it through to semi-final showdown

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from Night Six of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool The best of the action from Night Six of the World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Joe Cullen made it through to the World Matchplay semi-finals for the first time after a dominant 16-11 victory over Daryl Gurney, while Nathan Aspinall overcame housemate Chris Dobey by the same scoreline.

Cullen hit eight 180s and a 142 checkout with a 97.11 average to keep Gurney at arms length as 'The Rockstar' broke new ground to reach the last four, while Aspinall stumbled over the finishing line against Dobey, closing out a 16-12 victory with a 99.3 average and 10 180s.

World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Thursday, July 20 Joe Cullen 16-11 Daryl Gurney Chris Dobey 11-16 Nathan Aspinall

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Cullen, the former Masters champion and Premier League runner-up, produced an inspired display of finishing to dump out tournament favourite Gerwyn Price in a dramatic tie-break last time out and he started where he left off by surging into a 5-0 lead against two-time semi-finalist Gurney.

The Northern Irishman finished off 77 to clinch his first leg of the match after the first interval before producing a 132 checkout on the bull to trail 8-5.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gurney's 132 bull-finish was followed by Cullen 142 checkout in the very next leg! Gurney's 132 bull-finish was followed by Cullen 142 checkout in the very next leg!

Cullen responded in style with a 142 checkout before Gurney nailed tops to remain in outside contention at 9-6.

Gurney, who is the most decorated player left in the top-half of the draw, having lifted televised titles at the World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively, made it three legs from four to close the gap to 10-8.

'The Rockstar' restored his four-leg lead at 12-8 and the Yorkshireman remained cool, calm and composed to sink back-to-back legs 13 darters for a 14-10 advantage in the race to 16.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cullen prefers it to be drama-free as he impersonates MVG - 'Phenomenal' Cullen prefers it to be drama-free as he impersonates MVG - 'Phenomenal'

The 34-year-old landed double 4 to move on the brink of victory and he marched into his first World Matchplay semi-final by sinking tops.

Live World Matchplay Darts Live on

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall dedicated his win over Chris Dobey to fellow Stockport man, Ricky Hatton Nathan Aspinall dedicated his win over Chris Dobey to fellow Stockport man, Ricky Hatton

Aspinall continued his challenge against his stablemate Dobey, who dumped out world No 1 Michael Smith in Tuesday's last 16.

There were three consecutive breaks of throw heading into the first interval, but it was 'Hollywood' Dobey who held the early initiative 3-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dobey took a two-leg lead over Aspinall in the early stages with this 140 checkout Dobey took a two-leg lead over Aspinall in the early stages with this 140 checkout

Aspinall, featuring in his third consecutive World Matchplay quarter-final, averaged 117.5 in the session with a scoring average of 134 but still ended up a leg behind.

Dobie came out after the break and struck with a spectacular 140 before nailing sensational tops, tops to stretch his advantage to 6-3, but back came Aspinall from 7-5 down with three legs on the spin to regain the lead for the first time since the opening leg.

The former UK Open champion soon opened up a two-leg cushion with a superb 92 finish, culminating with successive double 18s and he made it seven out of eight legs for a 12-8 lead on double eight after wiring the bull for a 167 checkout.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Reigning Masters champion Dobey was being put to the sword but he threatened one of the great comebacks with an 84 finish for an 11-darter to trail 15-12.

Aspinall eventually staggered over the finishing line after pinning double 8 in front of Stockport legend Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton before embracing Dobey.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Friday, July 21 Ryan Searle vs Jonny Clayton Damon Heta vs Luke Humphries

Ryan Searle and Jonny Clayton kick off Friday's last eight action, before Damon Heta and tournament favourite Luke Humphries battle it out for a place in Saturday's semi-finals.

We're back for more World Matchplay action at the iconic Winter Gardens on Friday at 8pm as the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports Action.