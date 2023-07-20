World Matchplay: Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall both make it through to semi-final showdown
Joe Cullen and Nathan Aspinall set up semi-final showdown I we're back for more World Matchplay on Friday at the iconic Winter Gardens as the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports Action from 8pm
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 20/07/23 11:57pm
Joe Cullen made it through to the World Matchplay semi-finals for the first time after a dominant 16-11 victory over Daryl Gurney, while Nathan Aspinall overcame housemate Chris Dobey by the same scoreline.
Cullen hit eight 180s and a 142 checkout with a 97.11 average to keep Gurney at arms length as 'The Rockstar' broke new ground to reach the last four, while Aspinall stumbled over the finishing line against Dobey, closing out a 16-12 victory with a 99.3 average and 10 180s.
World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Thursday, July 20
|Joe Cullen
|16-11
|Daryl Gurney
|Chris Dobey
|11-16
|Nathan Aspinall
- Stream the World Matchplay and more with NOW for £21 a month
- Fallon Sherrock awarded MBE in King's Birthday Honours list for services to darts
Cullen, the former Masters champion and Premier League runner-up, produced an inspired display of finishing to dump out tournament favourite Gerwyn Price in a dramatic tie-break last time out and he started where he left off by surging into a 5-0 lead against two-time semi-finalist Gurney.
The Northern Irishman finished off 77 to clinch his first leg of the match after the first interval before producing a 132 checkout on the bull to trail 8-5.
Cullen responded in style with a 142 checkout before Gurney nailed tops to remain in outside contention at 9-6.
Gurney, who is the most decorated player left in the top-half of the draw, having lifted televised titles at the World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals in 2017 and 2018 respectively, made it three legs from four to close the gap to 10-8.
'The Rockstar' restored his four-leg lead at 12-8 and the Yorkshireman remained cool, calm and composed to sink back-to-back legs 13 darters for a 14-10 advantage in the race to 16.
The 34-year-old landed double 4 to move on the brink of victory and he marched into his first World Matchplay semi-final by sinking tops.
Live World Matchplay Darts
July 21, 2023, 8:00pm
Live on
Aspinall continued his challenge against his stablemate Dobey, who dumped out world No 1 Michael Smith in Tuesday's last 16.
There were three consecutive breaks of throw heading into the first interval, but it was 'Hollywood' Dobey who held the early initiative 3-2.
Aspinall, featuring in his third consecutive World Matchplay quarter-final, averaged 117.5 in the session with a scoring average of 134 but still ended up a leg behind.
Dobie came out after the break and struck with a spectacular 140 before nailing sensational tops, tops to stretch his advantage to 6-3, but back came Aspinall from 7-5 down with three legs on the spin to regain the lead for the first time since the opening leg.
The former UK Open champion soon opened up a two-leg cushion with a superb 92 finish, culminating with successive double 18s and he made it seven out of eight legs for a 12-8 lead on double eight after wiring the bull for a 167 checkout.
Reigning Masters champion Dobey was being put to the sword but he threatened one of the great comebacks with an 84 finish for an 11-darter to trail 15-12.
Aspinall eventually staggered over the finishing line after pinning double 8 in front of Stockport legend Ricky 'The Hitman' Hatton before embracing Dobey.
- How the world reacted to Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
World Matchplay Quarter-Finals: Friday, July 21
|Ryan Searle
|vs
|Jonny Clayton
|Damon Heta
|vs
|Luke Humphries
Ryan Searle and Jonny Clayton kick off Friday's last eight action, before Damon Heta and tournament favourite Luke Humphries battle it out for a place in Saturday's semi-finals.
We're back for more World Matchplay action at the iconic Winter Gardens on Friday at 8pm as the world's top stars battle it out for the Phil Taylor Trophy - live on Sky Sports Action.