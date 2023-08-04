New Zealand Darts Masters: World No 2 Peter Wright suffers another early exit, stunned by truck driver Jonny Tata

Peter Wright's frustration shows at the US Darts Masters

World No 2 Peter Wright suffered another early exit after being stunned by New Zealand truck driver Jonny Tata at the New Zealand Darts Masters.

Wright's drop in form continued following his early exit at the recent World Matchplay in Blackpool.

The 53-year-old from West Lothian was 2-1 ahead with a break of throw but Tata, who was making his debut at a televised event, fought back with a run of four straight legs, but missed match darts in the eighth.

Tata, 30, ensured he did not squander a second match opportunity, landing an 84 checkout to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Mark Webster says he is expecting a big Premier League campaign from Peter Wright despite his poor record in the tournament Speaking on Love The Darts, Mark Webster says he is expecting a big Premier League campaign from Peter Wright despite his poor record in the tournament

"It's an unreal feeling," said Tata, who lives near Wellington.

"Even to compete against Peter Wright I was happy, so coming out with the win on top is something magical."

Another high-profile casualty was Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh. Currently ranked No 13 in the PDC Order of Merit, he was beaten 6-2 by Haupai Puha.

Puha landed a trio of 180s and three ton-plus finishes to end the campaign of the World Championship semi-finalist.

World No 1 Michael Smith edged past Darren Penhall 6-5 in a last-leg decider, and World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall also booked his spot in the last eight with a 6-2 win over New Zealand's Kayden Milne.

Defending champion Gerwyn Price was also a winner, beating Simon Whitlock 6-1.

