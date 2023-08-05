Rob Cross beats Nathan Aspinall in thrilling New Zealand Darts Masters final to claim title

Rob Cross celebrates his New Zealand Darts Masters win over Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross fought back superbly to defeat newly-crowned World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall 8-7 in the New Zealand Darts Masters final in Hamilton on Saturday.

Cross also overcame defending-champion Gerwyn Price on his way to clinching his second World Series of Darts title, which ends his two-year wait for a televised crown.

The 2018 world champion was forced to recover from 5-2 down to stun Aspinall in an enthralling final at the GLOBOX Arena, denying the Stockport star back-to-back televised titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall hit five 100+ finishes, including the Big Fish, on his way to winning the World Matchplay last month. Nathan Aspinall hit five 100+ finishes, including the Big Fish, on his way to winning the World Matchplay last month.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Stream the EFL and Scottish Premiership live with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime. Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Celtic v Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock v Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester v Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds v Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland v Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Cross reeled off four of the next five legs to cut the gap to 5-6, and he then levelled things up at six apiece with a crucial 64 outshot, after Aspinall missed one dart at tops for a 7-5 lead.

The pendulum swung once again as Aspinall broke to move a leg away from victory, but Cross wasn't to be denied, following up a 14-dart skin-saver with an 88 combination in the decider to complete the comeback.

"To win this title is absolutely amazing," reflected Cross. "At the moment, every chance you give Nathan he normally takes, but he let me off a little bit later in the game, after I missed some opportunities early on.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall says he has a set of Michael Smith's flights in his darts case which he uses as motivation to become world champion. Speaking on Love The Darts, World Matchplay winner Nathan Aspinall says he has a set of Michael Smith's flights in his darts case which he uses as motivation to become world champion.

"The standard is so high, so when you can win [a title] when you've not been at your best, it speaks volumes about where my game is."

Earlier in the night, Cross came through another last-leg decider in his quarter-final clash against newcomer Jonny Tata, who dumped out two-time world champion Peter Wright in Friday's first round.

The 32-year-old then ended Price's unbeaten record in New Zealand, converting three ton-plus checkouts to celebrate a superb 7-3 success against the top seed, his first victory over the Welshman since October 2019.

Aspinall, meanwhile, eased through to the last four with a 6-1 rout of Haupai Puha, who was unable to emulate the performance that saw him dispatch Dimitri Van den Bergh in Friday's first round.

The world No 5 - less than a fortnight since his World Matchplay heroics - then produced his highest televised average of 110.22 in an extraordinary 7-3 semi-final victory over reigning world champion Michael Smith, who crashed out despite averaging 107.