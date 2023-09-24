Dave Chisnall wins Hungarian Darts Trophy despite Luke Humphries nine-darter

Dave Chisnall emerged victorious in Hungary

Dave Chisnall won the Hungarian Darts Trophy after a thrilling 8-7 win against Luke Humphries, who produced a nine-dart finish in the final in Budapest.

Chisnall, who earlier on Sunday defeated Michael van Gerwen 6-4 in his quarter-final and Scott Williams 7-5 in the last four, secured his third European Tour win of the season.

Humphries beat Luke Woodhouse 6-0 before a 7-4 last-four victory over Gerwyn Price, but despite his nine-dart heroics in the final he fell to another agonising defeat to bogey-man Chisnall.

Chisnall had beaten Humphries in the finals of both the Baltic Sea Darts Open and Dutch Darts Championship earlier this year.

Successive 81 checkouts by Chisnall, which had both followed 180s, drew him level at 3-3 in the final and a 146-finish saw him edge 5-4 ahead.

Humphries pulled off his nine-dart finish to level it up again at 5-5 and led 7-6, but Chisnall broke his throw to force a nerve-jangling decider and kept his cool to land double 12 for victory.