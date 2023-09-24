Dave Chisnall wins Hungarian Darts Trophy despite Luke Humphries nine-darter
Dave Chisnall, who earlier on Sunday defeated Michael van Gerwen 6-4 in his quarter-final and Scott Williams 7-5 in the last four, secured his third European Tour win of the season in Hungary
Last Updated: 24/09/23 11:14pm
Dave Chisnall won the Hungarian Darts Trophy after a thrilling 8-7 win against Luke Humphries, who produced a nine-dart finish in the final in Budapest.
Chisnall, who earlier on Sunday defeated Michael van Gerwen 6-4 in his quarter-final and Scott Williams 7-5 in the last four, secured his third European Tour win of the season.
Humphries beat Luke Woodhouse 6-0 before a 7-4 last-four victory over Gerwyn Price, but despite his nine-dart heroics in the final he fell to another agonising defeat to bogey-man Chisnall.
Chisnall had beaten Humphries in the finals of both the Baltic Sea Darts Open and Dutch Darts Championship earlier this year.
- Van Gerwen delights home crowd with fifth World Series of Darts title
- Barney stuns Smith at World Series of Darts finals in Amsterdam
Successive 81 checkouts by Chisnall, which had both followed 180s, drew him level at 3-3 in the final and a 146-finish saw him edge 5-4 ahead.
Humphries pulled off his nine-dart finish to level it up again at 5-5 and led 7-6, but Chisnall broke his throw to force a nerve-jangling decider and kept his cool to land double 12 for victory.