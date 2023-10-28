PDC European Championship: Peter Wright knocks out Michael Smith as Michael van Gerwen progresses

Michael van Gerwen won 10-7 to book his place in the quarter-final

Peter Wright dumped reigning world champion Michael Smith out of the European Championship, while Michael van Gerwen made it through to the quarter-finals in Dortmund.

Four-time European champion Van Gerwen averaged 104 to defeat a spirited Ricardo Pietreczko, with a blistering mid-game burst catapulting the Dutchman to an impressive 10-7 victory.



Pietreczko stunned Van Gerwen on his way to lifting the German Darts Championship title earlier this month and he made a dream start to this contest after raising the roof with a magnificent 167 finish in the opening leg. The 29-year-old led 3-2 at the first interval, but Van Gerwen responded with a brutal five-leg barrage to seize the initiative.

Pietreczko, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Westfalenhalle, reduced the deficit to 6-7 at one stage, only for Van Gerwen to follow up a 145 checkout in leg 14 with a clinical 110 kill to seal the deal.

Van Gerwen is chasing a fifth European Darts Championship title

"It wasn't easy," admitted Van Gerwen, who hit eight 180s and converted three ton-plus checkouts to continue his bid for a first European Championship success since 2017. "After the first break I came back like a new Michael van Gerwen. I had a couple of good finishes and I scored really well, but I think there is more in the tank."

Saturday's double-session saw eight second-round ties take place in Dortmund, with former champions Wright and James Wade joining the likes of Gerwyn Price and Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals.

Wright continued his bid for a second European Championship crown with a thumping 10-4 victory against world champion Smith. Smith - a runner-up in Dortmund 12 months ago - was left shell-shocked as a merciless Wright punished his opponent's doubling woes to storm into an 8-0 lead.

World No 1 Smith threatened an unlikely fightback with a run of four straight legs, although Wright regained his poise with legs of 14 and 13 darts to cap off a fine performance.

European Championship: Second round results C Dobey (Eng) bt S Bunting (Eng) 10-8, D Noppert (Ned) bt R Cross (Eng) 10-7, G Price (Wal) bt N Aspinall (Eng) 10-5, P Wright (Sco) bt M Smith (Eng) 10-4, G van Veen (Ned) bt D Gurney (NIrl) 10-6, J Wade (Eng) bt J de Sousa (Por) 10-1, L Humphries (Eng) bt K Ratajski (Pol) 10-5, M van Gerwen (Ned) bt R Pietreczko (Ger) 10-7

"I didn't feel comfortable at all," revealed Wright, who recorded 107, 117 and 155 finishes in setting up a quarter-final clash against Chris Dobey. "Michael isn't the world champion and world No 1 for nothing, but he didn't bring his game at all, and I just did enough."

Masters champion Dobey defied a late onslaught from Stephen Bunting to celebrate a dramatic 10-8 success, despite Bunting landing 11 maximums in defeat. Price, meanwhile, powered his way through to the last eight with a resounding 10-5 victory over Nathan Aspinall, winning the last five legs without reply to dump out the World Matchplay champion.

Danny Noppert also reeled off five straight legs to seal a 10-7 success against two-time European champion Rob Cross, as he moved through to a third consecutive European Championship quarter-final.

World Grand Prix champion Humphries maintained his bid for back-to-back televised titles by disposing of Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski and set up a meeting with Wade, who demolished an out-of-sorts Jose de Sousa 10-1 to secure a place in his first televised ranking quarter-final in over 18 months.

In the evening's other tie, Dutch youngster Gian van Veen claimed a hard-fought 10-6 win over Daryl Gurney to set up a mouth-watering showdown against his compatriot Van Gerwen.

Sunday October 29

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries vs James Wade

Michael van Gerwen vs Gian van Veen

