World Darts Championship: Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki secure spots at Alexandra Palace
Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki will play at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace later this year; next up on the Sky Sports Darts calendar is the 17th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts from November 11-19 at the Aldersley Leisure Village
Fallon Sherrock and Mikuru Suzuki have secured their qualification for the 2023/24 World Darts Championship from the PDC Women's Series.
The duo hold an unassailable advantage in the Women's Series rankings to secure the two qualification spots available in the sport's biggest event.
Suzuki had gone into the final weekend of Women's Series action in second place behind Beau Greaves, boasting £13,300 in prize money from the year's opening 20 events.
'The Queen of the Palace' sat in third with £11,100, and with fourth-placed Lisa Ashton having withdrawn from Events 21-24, she boasted a £3,300 buffer ahead of Rhian O'Sullivan.
Sherrock's win in Event 21, allied to O'Sullivan's early exit in Event 22, means that the Milton Keynes star and Suzuki now cannot be caught by the chasing pack.
Suzuki previously competed at Alexandra Palace in the 2019/20 tournament, losing out 3-2 to James Richardson - with Milton Keynes thrower Sherrock subsequently making history in the same event with her wins over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.
Sherrock has also competed in the past two World Championships, and will make her Alexandra Palace return in December - completing a memorable year which has seen her hit a nine-darter on the Challenge Tour and be awarded an MBE.
Sherrock's third Women's Series title of 2023 also tightened the gap on Suzuki in the race for a spot in November's Grand Slam of Darts - with the eventual second-placed star from the final Women's Series Order of Merit joining Women's World Matchplay winner Greaves in Wolverhampton - live on Sky Sports.
2023 PDC Women's Series
Saturday October 14
The Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan
Event 21
Quarter-Finals
Kirsi Viinikainen 5-0 Aoife McCormack
Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Lorraine Hyde
Vicky Pruim 5-2 Beau Greaves
Laura Turner 5-4 Steph Clarke
Semi-Finals
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Kirsi Viinikainen
Vicky Pruim 5-1 Laura Turner
Final
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Vicky Pruim
