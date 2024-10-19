Darts in 2024: Key dates and winners for Premier League, UK Open and more

Key dates, details and winners for PDC darts tournaments in 2024; Luke Humphries beat Luke Littler in World Championship final in January, before Littler defeated Humphries to win Premier League in May; World Matchplay and Women's World Matchplay to be held in Blackpool in July
Saturday 19 October 2024 15:47, UK
Check out the key dates and winners for the main PDC tournaments in 2024, including the World Championship, betMGM Premier League and Women's World Matchplay.
Luke Humphries beat teenage sensation Luke Littler in the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in January, before Littler defeated Humphries to win the Premier League in May, hitting a nine-darter during his win over Cool Hand in the final at the O2 Arena.
Humphries made amends by winning the World Matchplay in July, before Mike De Decker shocked the world No 1 by winning the World Grand Prix in October.
December 15 - January 3: World Darts Championship - Winner: Luke Humphries
February 1: betMGM Premier League, Night One - Cardiff - Winner: Michael Smith
February 2-4: The Masters - Milton Keynes - Winner: Stephen Bunting
February 8: betMGM Premier League, Night Two - Berlin - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
February 15: betMGM Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
February 22: betMGM Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
March 1-3: UK Open - Minehead - Winner: Dimitri Van den Bergh
March 7: betMGM Premier League, Night Six - Brighton - Winner: Luke Humphries
March 14: betMGM Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham - Winner: Luke Humphries
March 21: betMGM Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin - Winner: Luke Humphries
March 28: betMGM Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast - Winner: Luke Littler
April 4: betMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester - Winner: Luke Littler
April 11: betMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham - Winner: Michael van Gerwen
April 18: betMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam - Winner: Nathan Aspinall
April 25: betMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool - Winner: Luke Littler
May 2: betMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen - Winner: Luke Littler
May 9: betMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds - Winner: Luke Humphries
May 16: betMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield - Winner: Michael Smith
May 23: betMGM Premier League Play-Offs - London's O2 Arena - Winner: Luke Littler
June 27-30: World Cup of Darts - Frankfurt - Winner: England
July 13-21: World Matchplay - Blackpool - Winner: Luke Humphries
July 21: Women's World Matchplay - Blackpool - Winner: Beau Greaves
September 13-15: World Series Finals - Winner: Luke Littler
October 7-13: World Grand Prix - Winner: Mike De Decker
October 24-27: European Championship - Dortmund
November 9-17: Grand Slam of Darts - Wolverhampton
November 22-24: Players Championship Finals - Minehead
