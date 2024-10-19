Darts in 2024: Key dates and winners for Premier League, UK Open and more

Check out the key dates and winners for the main PDC tournaments in 2024, including the World Championship, betMGM Premier League and Women's World Matchplay.

Luke Humphries beat teenage sensation Luke Littler in the World Championship final at Alexandra Palace in January, before Littler defeated Humphries to win the Premier League in May, hitting a nine-darter during his win over Cool Hand in the final at the O2 Arena.

Humphries made amends by winning the World Matchplay in July, before Mike De Decker shocked the world No 1 by winning the World Grand Prix in October.

2024 in darts - key dates and winners

December 15 - January 3: World Darts Championship - Winner: Luke Humphries

February 1: betMGM Premier League, Night One - Cardiff - Winner: Michael Smith

February 2-4: The Masters - Milton Keynes - Winner: Stephen Bunting

Image: Stephen Bunting beat Michael van Gerwen to claim his first televised PDC title at the Cazoo Darts Masters

February 8: betMGM Premier League, Night Two - Berlin - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

February 15: betMGM Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

February 22: betMGM Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

March 1-3: UK Open - Minehead - Winner: Dimitri Van den Bergh

March 7: betMGM Premier League, Night Six - Brighton - Winner: Luke Humphries

March 14: betMGM Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham - Winner: Luke Humphries

March 21: betMGM Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin - Winner: Luke Humphries

March 28: betMGM Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast - Winner: Luke Littler

April 4: betMGM Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester - Winner: Luke Littler

April 11: betMGM Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham - Winner: Michael van Gerwen

April 18: betMGM Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam - Winner: Nathan Aspinall

April 25: betMGM Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool - Winner: Luke Littler

May 2: betMGM Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen - Winner: Luke Littler

May 9: betMGM Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds - Winner: Luke Humphries

May 16: betMGM Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield - Winner: Michael Smith

May 23: betMGM Premier League Play-Offs - London's O2 Arena - Winner: Luke Littler

June 27-30: World Cup of Darts - Frankfurt - Winner: England



July 13-21: World Matchplay - Blackpool - Winner: Luke Humphries

July 21: Women's World Matchplay - Blackpool - Winner: Beau Greaves

September 13-15: World Series Finals - Winner: Luke Littler

October 7-13: World Grand Prix - Winner: Mike De Decker

October 24-27: European Championship - Dortmund

November 9-17: Grand Slam of Darts - Wolverhampton

November 22-24: Players Championship Finals - Minehead

