Premier League: Luke Humphries beats Michael Smith in Brighton final after Luke Littler's semi-final exit

World Champion Luke Humphries secured his first night victory of the Premier League season with a 6-3 win over Michael Smith in the Week Six final in Brighton.

Humphries rattled off four straight legs to brush aside Gerwyn Price 6-2 in the quarter-finals and fired a 113.71 average to see off Rob Cross 6-3 to set up a showdown with Smith, who defeated Peter Wright in a final-leg decider before beating Luke Littler in the semi-finals.

The world No 1 opened with a 14-darter and responded to Smith taking the next leg by firing in a stunning 143 finish, then opened with five perfect darts against throw on his way to an 11-dart break.

Humphries posted a 68 checkout and added another 14-darter to move 5-1 ahead and within a leg of victory, before Smith delivered a 13-darter for the first of back-to-back legs to keep his hopes alive.

Both players averaged over 100 and scored five maximums in a high-scoring final, where Humphries secured his Night Six victory with a 74 checkout to close the gap on Michael van Gerwen at the top of the season-long standings.

What's next?

Premier League Darts now heads to the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on Thursday March 14.

Night Seven starts with Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price, followed by Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler, and Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall.

