Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen claims fourth nightly win and ends Luke Littler's winning streak in Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen claimed his fourth nightly win and ended Luke Littler's winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Night 11 of the Premier League Darts in Birmingham.

Littler entered the night after back-to-back victories in Belfast and Manchester but it was van Gerwen's night in the end, beating Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith on his way to the final.

Van Gerwen had the darts in the final but made life difficult for himself, the Green Machine going bust in the third leg, hitting D15 instead of D10, and gifting Littler the break of throw for a 2-1 lead.

Van Gerwen hit straight back with a break of his own via a sensational 125 checkout, but the next leg saw Littler pin D10 for another break to go 3-2 up, Van Gerwen then levelling things up once again at 3-3.

With the tension palpable, a fired-up Van Gerwen managed to hold his throw and finally showed some emotion, a break of throw then giving him a solid 5-3 lead before he pinned 95 on D8 for the win.

Van Gerwen now moves up to third in the Premier League table with 22 points, adding to wins in Berlin, Glasgow, and Newcastle, with Littler still on top with 26 points.

Where does the Premier League head next?

The Premier League continues with Night 12 in Rotterdam on Thursday April 18, as Michael Smith and Luke Littler collide in the opening match of the night.



Michael van Gerwen and reigning World Champion Luke Humphries go head-to-head, Rob Cross will play Gerwyn Price for a place in the semi-finals, while Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright are also in action in the Dutch second city.

Fixtures: Night 12 at Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday, April 18 Quarter-finals Michael Smith vs Luke Littler Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

2024 Premier League Darts schedule Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18 Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25 Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2 Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9 Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16 Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

