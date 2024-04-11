 Skip to content
Premier League Darts: Michael van Gerwen claims fourth nightly win and ends Luke Littler's winning streak in Birmingham

Luke Littler entered the night after back-to-back victories in Belfast and Manchester but it was Michael van Gerwen's night in Birmingham; watch the Premier League Darts every Thursday night up until the Play-Offs at London's O2 on Thursday, May 23 - live on Sky Sports

By Raz Mirza at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Thursday 11 April 2024 23:06, UK

Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler in the final of Premier League Darts from Birmingham

Michael van Gerwen claimed his fourth nightly win and ended Luke Littler's winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Night 11 of the Premier League Darts in Birmingham.

Littler entered the night after back-to-back victories in Belfast and Manchester but it was van Gerwen's night in the end, beating Nathan Aspinall and Michael Smith on his way to the final.

Van Gerwen had the darts in the final but made life difficult for himself, the Green Machine going bust in the third leg, hitting D15 instead of D10, and gifting Littler the break of throw for a 2-1 lead.

Van Gerwen hit straight back with a break of his own via a sensational 125 checkout, but the next leg saw Littler pin D10 for another break to go 3-2 up, Van Gerwen then levelling things up once again at 3-3.

Michael van Gerwen takes out a 125 checkout against Luke Littler in the final of the Premier League Darts from Birmingham

With the tension palpable, a fired-up Van Gerwen managed to hold his throw and finally showed some emotion, a break of throw then giving him a solid 5-3 lead before he pinned 95 on D8 for the win.

Van Gerwen now moves up to third in the Premier League table with 22 points, adding to wins in Berlin, Glasgow, and Newcastle, with Littler still on top with 26 points.

Luke Littler hits a 180 with a flourish against Rob Cross in their Premier League Darts clash in Birmingham

Where does the Premier League head next?

Michael Van Gerwen celebrates with the trophy after winning against Gerwyn Price in the final during the Cazoo Premier League Play-Offs. Photo credit should read: Steven Paston/PDC ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Michael van Gerwen is the seven-time Premier League champion

The Premier League continues with Night 12 in Rotterdam on Thursday April 18, as Michael Smith and Luke Littler collide in the opening match of the night.

Michael van Gerwen and reigning World Champion Luke Humphries go head-to-head, Rob Cross will play Gerwyn Price for a place in the semi-finals, while Nathan Aspinall and Peter Wright are also in action in the Dutch second city.

Fixtures: Night 12 at Rotterdam Ahoy on Thursday, April 18

Quarter-finals
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

2024 Premier League Darts schedule

Night 12 Rotterdam Ahoy April 18
Night 13 M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool April 25
Night 14 P&J Live, Aberdeen May 2
Night 15 First Direct Arena, Leeds May 9
Night 16 Utilita Arena, Sheffield May 16
Play-Offs The O2, London May 23

