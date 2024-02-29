Premier League Darts Exeter: Nathan Aspinall puts in dominant display against Rob Cross to claim first nightly win

Nathan Aspinall secured his first Premier League nightly win with a dominant 6-2 victory over Rob Cross in Exeter.

Aspinall got off to a blistering start in the final against Cross and made it count, taking a 5-0 lead with two breaks of throw.

His highlight came in the fifth leg as he hit a sensational 160 checkout, leaving 'Voltage' with no answer.

Cross came back to take two legs, sealing one with a brilliant 121 checkout, but it was too little too late as Aspinall stayed calm, held his nerve, and nailed tops for the win.

The success marks the continued turnaround for Aspinall after struggling in the opening three weeks of the Premier League campaign.

"Obviously it was a slow start to the season. Last week was massive for me and I made a decision tonight to forget about double 16 because I have missed it so many times," Aspinall said after his win.

"I am just very happy. The last two weeks I have dug really, really deep.

"I have been down the first three weeks but the final and a win in the last two weeks, over the moon!

"I have been fighting with demons in my own head, but I think you have seen that I am a fighter."

Results: Night Five, Westpoint, Exeter Quarter-finals Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright Gerwyn Price 1-6 Rob Cross Luke Littler 6-2 Michael Smith Semi-finals Luke Humphries 5-6 Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross 6-3 Luke Littler Final Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Rob Cross

Aspinall held off a huge Luke Humphries comeback to secure his spot in the final in a last-leg decider.

The world champion fought back from 5-1 down to level the match at 5-5 but Aspinall held on and took the win with another fantastic 160 checkout.

In his quarter-final, Aspinall stood strong to ensure Peter Wright stayed pointless at the bottom of the table, a 6-4 win sealed with a purple patch of 136, 125, and 115 finishes.

Wright showed signs of a return to form as he took out a huge 156 checkout but 'The Asp' just proved too strong on the night.

Cross downs Littler and Price on way to final

Cross booked his spot in the final with an interesting 6-3 win over Luke Littler.

It was a game in which Littler rued missed chances at the doubles, Cross finding crucial breaks of throw to take control of the encounter.

The final leg was a comedy of errors on the doubles, both players missing many chances before Voltage finally wrapped things up on D2.

Cross got his night going with a demolition job on Gerwyn Price, taking a 6-1 win in sensational style with a near 110 average.

After storming to a 5-0 lead, Price hit back with a brilliant 160 checkout to avoid the whitewash, but classy Cross claimed the next leg on D16 to set up his clash with Littler.

Littler had put in a simply unplayable display against Michael Smith to set up his match with Cross, averaging nearly 114 on his way to a 6-2 victory.

The 17-year-old found a flurry of maximums and a brilliant 140 checkout, leaving Smith unable to do anything to counter despite playing well.

Humphries had earlier ended Michael van Gerwen's chance of a fourth straight night win in a row and halted his nine-match winning streak with a comprehensive 6-3 victory, three breaks of throw helping the world champion in a tough encounter.

What's next?

Premier League Darts now heads to the Brighton Centre on Thursday March 7, with Humphries vs Price opening the night.

Fixtures: Night Six, The Brighton Centre, Brighton, Thursday March 7 Quarter-finals Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Cross will then face Van Gerwen, with Aspinall up against Littler, and Smith taking on Wright.

