World Grand Prix: Luke Humphries wins biggest title of his career by stunning Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries claimed his maiden major title after stunning favourite Gerwyn Price 5-2 in a thrilling final to lift the World Grand Prix title in Leicester on Sunday.

Former World Youth Champion Humphries, 28, claimed his first televised ranking title and £120,000 with the triumph, and also moves above Price to a career-high fourth on the PDC Order of Merit.

"I've imagined this moment. That was the greatest game I've ever played in my life," said Humphries. "These titles are hard to come by but it makes it all worth it.

"That 138 is probably one of the best shots of my career, let alone for the title. I couldn't have picked a better ending.

"I think I proved that I have got it."

World Grand Prix Final Gerwyn Price 2-5 Luke Humphries

Price punished some nervy starting doubles from Humphries in set one, taking the set without reply, before a sparkling 12-darter - which featured just 10 scoring darts - saw the 28-year-old Berkshire thrower get off the mark in set two.

Humphries took the set 3-1 and matched that score in set three, despite an 11-darter from Price, before taking the fourth without reply to move 3-1 up in the match.

'Cool Hand Luke' opened the fifth with a rousing 170 checkout, but Welsh ace Price responded with a 117 finish and punished misses from his rival to claim the set in a decider to hit back.

The sixth set also went to a deciding leg, with the pair trading 180s before Humphries pinned double four to move 4-2 up and close in on glory.

Price led 1-0 and 2-1 in the seventh set, but Humphries levelled and then took out a remarkable 138 checkout to seal the title.

"I'm absolutely gutted but it what happens. I wish we could play these games in Wales," said a disconsolate Price. "I didn't help myself early on, but Luke played fantastic and he's a worthy winner.

"I think I played better than him tonight. I felt he played better at the right times but I played better overall. Fair play to Luke, he did what he had to do and he had a lot of support.

"The positive is I've got a good man cave to go back home to."

Price averaged 91 in reply to Humphries, and 'The Iceman' hit half of his attempts at a starting double and 52 per cent of his finishing doubles as he fought bravely to regain the coveted trophy.

"I have been able to do it for such a long time on the European Tour but I don't think it's just that stage. I can be better and play well on the big stage," Humphries added.

"The world's my oyster, it's up to me. You don't take a major title and think, 'I'll sit down because I've done it'. It will probably make you want to practice harder because when you get the taste of it you want more of it. I'm a major champion now."

He later quipped: "I might get in the Premier League now, Wayne? There's one place left for me and it's at the top but I'm going to have win a World title for that.

"The next goal for me is to become world No 1 after winning the Worlds."

