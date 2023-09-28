World Grand Prix Darts 2023: Fixtures, schedule, scores and TV times as Michael van Gerwen defends title
All the fixtures, schedule, and TV times ahead of the World Grand Prix Darts 2023; We're back for the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from 2-8 October - live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 28/09/23 5:35pm
The World Grand Prix of Darts is back as Michael van Gerwen looks to win his seventh title in 2023, live on Sky Sports.
Van Gerwen will begin the defence of his title against Josh Rock in a mouth-watering first-round tussle, with World Champion Michael Smith, 2020 champion Gerwyn Price and third seed Peter Wright all in the mix.
The first round of the double in, double out tournament opens with Dirk van Duijvenbode up against Brendan Dolan, with other mouth-watering clashes such as Jose de Sousa facing Gary Anderson and World Champion Michael Smith playing Callan Rydz.
You can watch the whole tournament live on Sky Sports, with the opening night on Sky Sports Arena from 6pm.
Monday October 2, Sky Sports Arena, 6pm
First Round
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan
Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson
Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade
Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld
Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert
Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz
Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding
Tuesday October 3, Sky Sports Arena, 6pm
First Round
Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker
Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse
Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey
Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens
Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith
Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney
Wednesday October 4, Sky Sports Mix, 7pm
Second Round
M Smith/Rydz vs Van Duijvenbode/Dolan
Cross/Gilding vs De Sousa/Anderson
Price/Noppert vs Ratajski/Wade
Aspinall/Bunting vs Schindler/Van Barneveld
Thursday October 5, Sky Sports Main Event and Arena, 7pm
Second Round
Van Gerwen/Rock vs Van den Bergh/Dobey
Clayton/R Smith vs Cullen/De Decker
Wright/Clemens vs Heta/Searle
Humphries/Gurney vs Chisnall/Woodhouse
Friday October 6, Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, 7pm
Quarter-Finals
Saturday October 7, Sky Sports Main Event and Arena, 8pm
Semi-Finals
Sunday October 8, Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, 8pm
Final
Format
First Round - Best of Three Sets
Second Round - Best of Five Sets
Quarter-Finals - Best of Five Sets
Semi-Finals - Best of Seven Sets
Final - Best of Nine Sets
- All sets are Best of Five Legs.
- All games will be double start and double finish, meaning players must first hit a double before they can begin scoring in each leg. The bullseye will count as double 25.
- There will be no tie-break employed in any match; the 'deciding set' would end 3-2 with the fifth leg being the deciding leg.
