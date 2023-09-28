World Grand Prix Darts 2023: Fixtures, schedule, scores and TV times as Michael van Gerwen defends title

Michael Van Gerwen will be going for back-to-back titles in 2023

The World Grand Prix of Darts is back as Michael van Gerwen looks to win his seventh title in 2023, live on Sky Sports.

Van Gerwen will begin the defence of his title against Josh Rock in a mouth-watering first-round tussle, with World Champion Michael Smith, 2020 champion Gerwyn Price and third seed Peter Wright all in the mix.

The first round of the double in, double out tournament opens with Dirk van Duijvenbode up against Brendan Dolan, with other mouth-watering clashes such as Jose de Sousa facing Gary Anderson and World Champion Michael Smith playing Callan Rydz.

World Grand Prix Darts- Live on Sky Sports October 3-8

Monday October 2, Sky Sports Arena, 6pm

First Round

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan

Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson

Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade

Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz

Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding

Tuesday October 3, Sky Sports Arena, 6pm

First Round

Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith

Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Wednesday October 4, Sky Sports Mix, 7pm

Second Round

M Smith/Rydz vs Van Duijvenbode/Dolan

Cross/Gilding vs De Sousa/Anderson

Price/Noppert vs Ratajski/Wade

Aspinall/Bunting vs Schindler/Van Barneveld

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Thursday October 5, Sky Sports Main Event and Arena, 7pm

Second Round

Van Gerwen/Rock vs Van den Bergh/Dobey

Clayton/R Smith vs Cullen/De Decker

Wright/Clemens vs Heta/Searle

Humphries/Gurney vs Chisnall/Woodhouse

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Friday October 6, Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, 7pm

Quarter-Finals

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Saturday October 7, Sky Sports Main Event and Arena, 8pm

Semi-Finals

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Sunday October 8, Sky Sports Main Event and Mix, 8pm

Final

Live World Grand Prix Darts Live on

Format

First Round - Best of Three Sets

Second Round - Best of Five Sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of Five Sets

Semi-Finals - Best of Seven Sets

Final - Best of Nine Sets

All sets are Best of Five Legs.

All games will be double start and double finish, meaning players must first hit a double before they can begin scoring in each leg. The bullseye will count as double 25.

There will be no tie-break employed in any match; the 'deciding set' would end 3-2 with the fifth leg being the deciding leg.

