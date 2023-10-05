World Grand Prix: Michael van Gerwen stunned by Chis Dobey as Peter Wright wins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at what happened on Night Four of the World Grand Prix in Leicester Take a look at what happened on Night Four of the World Grand Prix in Leicester

Chris Dobey dumped out six-time defending champion Michael van Gerwen after the Dutchman came close to nailing two nine-darters on a magical night of arrows at the World Grand Prix.

Just 24 hours after watching his beloved Newcastle tonk PSG 4-1 in the Champions League, Dobey was inspired by the Magpies to defeat hot-favourite Van Gerwen in a rip-roaring clash at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Thursday.

Peter Wright, the 2018 runner-up, came out on top against Ryan Searle, while Joe Cullen defeated European Champion Ross Smith.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Luke Humphries swept past debutant Luke Woodhouse.

World Grand Prix Results Luke Humphries 3-0 Luke Woodhouse Peter Wright 3-1 Ryan Searle Michal van Gerwen 2-3 Chris Dobey Ross Smith 1-3 Joe Cullen

Day Four of the unique double-start event saw the second round action conclude in Leicester, and Dobey stole the show with a remarkable comeback victory over Van Gerwen.

The Dutchman was imperious in the opening exchanges, missing the bull for a double-start nine-darter twice in the space of three legs, as he aimed to land the first perfect leg at this event since 2014.

Dobey defied Van Gerwen's blistering barrage to draw first blood, only for 'Mighty Mike' to reel off back-to-back sets and move to the cusp of a place in the last eight.

Despite missing three set darts for a 2-1 lead, the Masters champion regained his poise to force a deciding set, surviving a match dart at bull from Van Gerwen in a dramatic conclusion to set four.

Dobey then seized control of the deciding set with consecutive legs of 14 and 15 darts, before conjuring up a spectacular 156 checkout to complete one of the finest wins of his career.

"What a game! We [Newcastle] are on a good run of form, and so am I," smiled Dobey, who crashed in six 180s and pinned 61 per cent of his darts at a starting double.

"I've owed Michael a couple from the last few times I've played him here, but after I beat him for the first time [last year], I'm not afraid of him anymore.

"I have played Michael so many times now, and it's something special playing him on the big stage. I loved every minute of that, and I'm so glad to get another win."

Dobey - through to his third World Grand Prix quarter-final in four attempts - now meets Cullen, who stormed to a 3-1 success against Smith in a high-quality encounter.

Earlier in the night, 'Snakebite' Wright produced a trio of sensational ton-plus checkouts to topple Searle and avenge his defeat to the Somerset star at the same stage of July's World Matchplay.

Wright's reward is a quarter-final showdown against sixth seed Humphries, who recorded a straight-sets victory over Woodhouse in the evening's opener.

Friday at the World Grand Prix

World No 1 Michael Smith will be aiming to continue his breakthrough run in Leicester

World No 1 Michael Smith cruised to a 3-0 victory over 2011 runner-up Brendan Dolan to take his place in the quarter-finals where he will hope to continue his breakthrough run in Leicester against surprise-package Andrew Gilding.

UK Open champion Gilding produced a terrific fightback to dump out 2016 finalist Gary Anderson and move through to his maiden World Grand Prix quarter-final.

Martin Schindler became the first German player to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Grand Prix, but he now faces a tough task against 2020 champion Gerwyn Price.

World Grand Prix: Friday, October 6 from 7pm Gerwyn Price vs Martin Schindler Michael Smith vs Andrew Gilding Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries Chris Dobey vs Joe Cullen

World No 3 Wright tackles Humphries, who is chasing his first major TV title, while Van Gerwen's conqueror Dobey meets former Masters champion Cullen.

World No 3 Wright tackles Humphries, who is chasing his first major TV title, while Van Gerwen's conqueror Dobey meets former Masters champion Cullen.

Watch the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester every night up until the final on October 8 - live on Sky Sports.