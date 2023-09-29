World Grand Prix: Gerwyn Price opens up on crowds warming to him and Wales' Rugby World Cup hopes

Gerwyn Price talks about how crowds have opened up to him, his love–hate relationship of the World Grand Prix and Wales' Rugby World Cup chances

Darts pantomime villain Gerwyn Price opens up on how crowds have begun to warm to him, his World Grand Prix hopes and Wales' Rugby World Cup chances.

The Welshman is preparing for a busy end to the season with the unique double-start event, which will be played at Leicester's Morningside Arena first on the calendar.

Price - the 2020 champion - opens his campaign with a tricky tie against Dutch No 2 Danny Noppert, who scooped his fourth Players Championship title on Wednesday.

"It's a busy part of the year and it's actually a good time of the year to find some form with the Grand Prix, Players Championship Finals, European Finals, Grand Slam and then the World Championship at the end of the year," Price told Sky Sports.

"It's busy, but as long as you're playing well, earning and picking up ranking points things are looking good for the rest of the season.

"In previous years the Grand Prix was not my favourite event because of the format, but things started to change and I started to enjoy it a bit more and that's part and parcel to how well I'm playing,

"If you know you're playing well and you're confident, the game becomes a lot more easier."

Manchester United's Harry Maguire has been the subject of verbal abuse from crowds which is something Price can relate to

Price has been the target of verbal abuse from crowds in the past, while more recently Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has suffered some unwarranted ill-treatment from fans.

The former World Champion says he can't understand the level of abuse some sportspeople receive considering they're trying to earn a living, like anybody else.

"It's not just that we're under the limelight of playing on TV for some high-profile sport - it's a living," said 'The iceman'. "If you're losing, you don't get as much money and you're losing ranking points. You're trying to earn money for your family and provide for them.

"What if I was to go into someone else's job and rip out their architraves and door linings and say 'you have to do it again'. They wouldn't like it, but they don't see that side of it.

"We have to deal with it as best we can and try and move forward and not retaliate."

Asked about his current relationship with the crowd, Price reflected by saying: "It's perfect. The crowd have changed in the past 12 months. They've been fantastic with me all through this year's Premier League and the World Series.

"Everywhere I've been all across Europe, especially Germany. I think people have changed their ways and they are now supporting me rather than being against me, which is really nice."

Price, a former professional rugby union and rugby league player, also spoke about Wales' World Cup hopes after they recorded an emphatic 40-6 victory over Australia to confirm their place in the last-eight for the fourth World Cup in a row, setting up a probable appointment with Argentina in Marseille on October 14.

Head coach Warren Gatland has turned Wales' fortunes around with a superb run at the World Cup in France

He hailed head coach Warren Gatland for turning around their fortunes following a dismal Six Nations campaign, where they only avoided the wooden spoon by beating Italy in Rome.

"Fingers crossed, you don't have to be the best team in the world to win tournaments all the time," said former hooker Price. "It's a young group of boys and with Gatland being back the last couple of months, he's filled them with confidence and it seems to be working.

"They seem to be fitter than ever. He does put them through their paces and they seem to be playing really well."

