World Grand Prix Darts: Michael van Gerwen to open defence of his title against Josh Rock

Michael van Gerwen and Josh Rock will collide in the opening round of the World Grand Prix at the Morningside Arena in Leicester

Michael van Gerwen will open his bid to claim a seventh World Grand Prix title against darts' rising star Josh Rock following the draw for the double-start tournament - live on Sky Sports.

Van Gerwen won his sixth World Grand Prix crown, defeating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in last year's final, but he faces a tricky start against up-and-coming Rock.

World Youth Champion Rock, 22, who leads the list of 16 ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers, will get a crack at the Dutchman in a repeat of their Grand Slam of Darts epic last November when the County Antrim ace threw a nine-dart finish in a 10-8 defeat.

World Champion Michael Smith, who is eyeing his maiden double-start title, opens his account against 'The Riot' Callan Rydz, while 2018 runner-up Peter Wright takes on Germany's Gabriel Clemens, who made an historic stunning run to the World Championship semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in January.

Former champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton face Danny Noppert and Ross Smith respectively, while World Matchplay champion Aspinall tackles Stephen Bunting.

Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld - a finalist in 2008 and 2009 - will make his World Grand Prix return following a five-year hiatus against Martin Schindler, with two-time World Champion Gary Anderson up against 'The Special One' Jose de Sousa.

The draw

(1) Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan

(8) Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding

Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson

(4) Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade

(5) Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld

(2) Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

(7) Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith

Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker

(3) Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens

Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle

(6) Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse

Session Schedule

Monday October 2 (6pm)

First Round x8

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan

Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson

Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade

Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld

Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert

Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz

Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding

Tuesday October 3 (6pm)

First Round x8

Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith

Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney

Wednesday October 4 (7pm

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

M Smith/Rydz vs Van Duijvenbode/Dolan

Cross/Gilding vs De Sousa/Anderson

Price/Noppert vs Ratajski/Wade

Aspinall/Bunting vs Schindler/Van Barneveld

Thursday October 5 (7pm)

Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC

Van Gerwen/Rock vs Van den Bergh/Dobey

Clayton/R Smith vs Cullen/De Decker

Wright/Clemens vs Heta/Searle

Humphries/Gurney vs Chisnall/Woodhouse

Friday October 6 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals

Saturday October 7 (8pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday October 8 (8pm)

Final

Format

First Round - Best of Three Sets

Second Round - Best of Five Sets

Quarter-Finals - Best of Five Sets

Semi-Finals - Best of Seven Sets

Final - Best of Nine Sets

All sets are Best of Five Legs.

All games will be double start and double finish, meaning players must first hit a double before they can begin scoring in each leg. The bullseye will count as double 25.

There will be no tie-break employed in any match; the 'deciding set' would end 3-2 with the fifth leg being the deciding leg.

