World Grand Prix Darts: Michael van Gerwen to open defence of his title against Josh Rock
Michael van Gerwen bids to retain his title in the East Midlands but he faces a tricky opening test against rising star Josh Rock | We're back for the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from 2-8 October - live on Sky Sports
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 25/09/23 3:19pm
Michael van Gerwen will open his bid to claim a seventh World Grand Prix title against darts' rising star Josh Rock following the draw for the double-start tournament - live on Sky Sports.
Van Gerwen won his sixth World Grand Prix crown, defeating Nathan Aspinall 5-3 in last year's final, but he faces a tricky start against up-and-coming Rock.
World Youth Champion Rock, 22, who leads the list of 16 ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers, will get a crack at the Dutchman in a repeat of their Grand Slam of Darts epic last November when the County Antrim ace threw a nine-dart finish in a 10-8 defeat.
- Stream all your favourite sports with NOW
- Darts in 2024: Key dates for World Championship, Premier League and more
- Nathan Aspinall produces World Matchplay masterclass to win in Blackpool
World Champion Michael Smith, who is eyeing his maiden double-start title, opens his account against 'The Riot' Callan Rydz, while 2018 runner-up Peter Wright takes on Germany's Gabriel Clemens, who made an historic stunning run to the World Championship semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in January.
Former champions Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton face Danny Noppert and Ross Smith respectively, while World Matchplay champion Aspinall tackles Stephen Bunting.
Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld - a finalist in 2008 and 2009 - will make his World Grand Prix return following a five-year hiatus against Martin Schindler, with two-time World Champion Gary Anderson up against 'The Special One' Jose de Sousa.
The draw
(1) Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan
(8) Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding
Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson
(4) Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert
Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade
(5) Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting
Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld
(2) Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey
(7) Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith
Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker
(3) Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens
Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle
(6) Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney
Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse
Session Schedule
Monday October 2 (6pm)
First Round x8
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Brendan Dolan
Jose de Sousa vs Gary Anderson
Krzysztof Ratajski vs James Wade
Martin Schindler vs Raymond van Barneveld
Nathan Aspinall vs Stephen Bunting
Gerwyn Price vs Danny Noppert
Michael Smith vs Callan Rydz
Rob Cross vs Andrew Gilding
Tuesday October 3 (6pm)
First Round x8
Joe Cullen vs Mike De Decker
Dave Chisnall vs Luke Woodhouse
Damon Heta vs Ryan Searle
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey
Peter Wright vs Gabriel Clemens
Michael van Gerwen vs Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton vs Ross Smith
Luke Humphries vs Daryl Gurney
Wednesday October 4 (7pm
Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC
M Smith/Rydz vs Van Duijvenbode/Dolan
Cross/Gilding vs De Sousa/Anderson
Price/Noppert vs Ratajski/Wade
Aspinall/Bunting vs Schindler/Van Barneveld
Thursday October 5 (7pm)
Second Round x4 - Match Order TBC
Van Gerwen/Rock vs Van den Bergh/Dobey
Clayton/R Smith vs Cullen/De Decker
Wright/Clemens vs Heta/Searle
Humphries/Gurney vs Chisnall/Woodhouse
Friday October 6 (7pm)
Quarter-Finals
Saturday October 7 (8pm)
Semi-Finals
Sunday October 8 (8pm)
Final
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
Format
First Round - Best of Three Sets
Second Round - Best of Five Sets
Quarter-Finals - Best of Five Sets
Semi-Finals - Best of Seven Sets
Final - Best of Nine Sets
- All sets are Best of Five Legs.
- All games will be double start and double finish, meaning players must first hit a double before they can begin scoring in each leg. The bullseye will count as double 25.
- There will be no tie-break employed in any match; the 'deciding set' would end 3-2 with the fifth leg being the deciding leg.
We're back for the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester from 2-8 October - live on Sky Sports. Stream all your favourite sports with NOW