World Matchplay Darts: Nathan Aspinall crushes Jonny Clayton to win at the Winter Gardens

Nathan Aspinall produced darts from another planet as he crushed the hopes of Jonny Clayton to win his maiden World Matchplay title at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Sunday night.

Aspinall put together an astonishing display of 11 consecutive legs on his way to completing an 18-6 romp against Clayton on a remarkable night of arrows.

Local favourite Aspinall shared the opening 10 legs with 48-year-old Welshman Clayton - who had taken out nine ton-plus finishes in his run to the final - responding to his opponent's 110 opening salvo by conjuring up a majestic 141 checkout in leg seven, before firing in a 101 kill to restore parity.

Locked at 5-5 after the second mini-break, Aspinall, who succumbed to Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in World Grand Prix and Grand Slam deciders last year, burst into life, winning 13 of the last 14 legs to scoop the £200,000 top prize.

"It's an amazing feeling," claimed Aspinall, who becomes the 12th player to lift the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy.

"I did so well to keep it at 5-5. I was doing Jonny Clayton things! I was taking out those three-dart combinations and that kept me in the game.

"I think that third session was the key. I don't know what it was, but then I suddenly found my scoring, and I finished brilliantly all game. I'm so happy."

The Stockport thrower reeled off four consecutive legs in 11, 14, 13 and 12 darts to stretch his lead to 9-5, and Clayton was left shell-shocked as Aspinall's blistering barrage showed no sign of relenting.

The 32-year-old produced a mesmerising 170 checkout to make it six legs without reply, and a 115 combination in leg 18 continued the procession, as his lead stretched to 13-5.

Aspinall's astonishing winning run totalled 11 legs before Clayton finally stopped the rot to reduce the arrears to 6-16, but it simply delayed the inevitable.

Normal service was resumed for Aspinall in leg 23, as he landed a 16-dart hold on tops to move a leg away from glory, and despite some late double trouble, he eventually landed double five to cap off the greatest win of his career.

To produce that spell in the biggest game of your life is what dreams are made of. It was a devastating spell. He hit 180 in the 11th leg and that changed everything. Wayne Mardle on Nathan Aspinall's 11-leg burst

"These things don't happen very often, so I want to enjoy this moment!" continued Aspinall, who also paid tribute to Clayton, who showed incredible character throughout the week in Blackpool.

"To share that final with Jonny was very special. He is such a lovely guy. He's the best person on the tour.

"I wish him and his family all the best. He's a gentlemen of the game, he's a credit to our sport, but I'm just happy I beat him!"

Clayton - also featuring in his maiden World Matchplay final - performed magnificently in his run to the final, which was fuelled by his desire to triumph for his ill father.

The Welshman had only claimed a solitary win at the Winter Gardens prior to this year's tournament, and he was full of praise for a brilliant Aspinall.

"I came out of the blocks well but then Nathan just turned up," conceded the 48-year-old, who pockets the £100,000 runner-up prize.

"I cannot argue with the result. I was beaten by the better player, and what a fantastic guy he is.

"To make the World Matchplay final is an amazing achievement. I'm a very proud man.

"I'd like to thank my family and this phenomenal crowd. One day I will get back on this stage in a final, and hopefully that will be my night."

