World Grand Prix: World Champion and No 1 Michael Smith to meet Gerwyn Price in semi-finals

World Champion Michael Smith set up a blockbuster showdown against Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix as both players cruised through their respective last eight matches on Friday night.

World No 1 Smith put on a professional display to see off Andrew Gilding and reach the semi-finals of the event for the first time as fourth seed Price brushed aside a struggling Martin Schindler in three consecutive sets, dropping just one leg.

Luke Humphries stayed cool to comeback from two sets down to defeat Peter Wright in a last-leg shootout. The sixth seed will now take on Joe Cullen who beat Chris Dobey in a thrilling deciding leg thanks to a ridiculous 121 checkout on the bullseye.

World Grand Prix Results Gerwyn Price 3-0 Martin Schindler Michael Smith 3-0 Andrew Gilding Peter Wright 2-3 Luke Humphries Chris Dobey 2-3 Joe Cullen

Price - the only former champion left in the field - raced through to the last four with a thumping win over Schindler, who endured a night to forget at the Morningside Arena.

"Martin was way off the pace, so I just had to concentrate on my own game," said Price, who is yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.

"I'm nowhere near the heights I can reach, but I'm still here and I think the extended format is a little more favourable for me, so hopefully I can lift this title for a second time."

The 2020 champion will now take on Smith, after the top seed swept aside UK Open champion Gilding to reach his first double-start semi-final.

"My scoring was non-existent, but I think my finishing to end legs was superb tonight," reflected Smith, who has relinquished just six legs in his run to the semi-finals.

"Me and Gezzy always have great games. It will be played in a good spirit, and it will be nice to have a really fast-paced game and put on a great show for this crowd.

Cullen conjured up a majestic 121 checkout to overcome Dobey in a gruelling five-set affair, recovering from 2-1 down to reach a sixth televised semi-final against Humphries.

"If I'm completely honest, if that 121 finish didn't go in, I would have probably lost the game," conceded Cullen, who has now broken into the world's top 10 for the first time.

"I felt so focused, and I want to give myself the best possible chance. I think this [fightback] will stand me in good stead, and I will take that confidence into tomorrow.

"Luke is a great lad. He dug in tonight and showed his fighting qualities, so I will have to perform tomorrow, but this double-start [format] is a massive leveller."

Humphries battled back from the brink to stun 'Snakebite' who established a commanding two-set lead, but he was left shell-shocked as a tenacious 'Cool Hand Luke' clawed himself off the canvas to complete a sensational fightback.

"That could be one of the greatest wins of my career," declared Humphries, who will now feature in a second successive TV ranking semi-final.

"I can't really put that into words. That was prime Peter - that was Peter Wright at his best. I put everything into that game, and I'm so proud of myself. That is a massive win for me.

"I never make it easy for myself, but you don't expect it to be easy. We have so many great players here, and I'm probably going to have to play as well as that in the semi-finals."

World Grand Prix semi-finals: Saturday, October 7 from 8pm Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith Luke Humphries vs Joe Cullen

Semi-finals night of the unique double-start event will see the remaining four players compete for a place in Sunday's final, with Price the only former champion left standing.

The Welsh ace and Smith's titanic tussle will kick off the action, before Humphries and Cullen collide for a place in Sunday's showpiece in Leicester.

