World Grand Prix: World Champion and No 1 Michael Smith to meet Gerwyn Price in semi-finals
Michael Smith will take on rival Gerwyn Price in a popcorn semi-final clash while Luke Humphries will face Joe Cullen; Watch the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester up until the final on Sunday - live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 07/10/23 12:05am
World Champion Michael Smith set up a blockbuster showdown against Gerwyn Price in the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix as both players cruised through their respective last eight matches on Friday night.
World No 1 Smith put on a professional display to see off Andrew Gilding and reach the semi-finals of the event for the first time as fourth seed Price brushed aside a struggling Martin Schindler in three consecutive sets, dropping just one leg.
Luke Humphries stayed cool to comeback from two sets down to defeat Peter Wright in a last-leg shootout. The sixth seed will now take on Joe Cullen who beat Chris Dobey in a thrilling deciding leg thanks to a ridiculous 121 checkout on the bullseye.
World Grand Prix Results
|Gerwyn Price
|3-0
|Martin Schindler
|Michael Smith
|3-0
|Andrew Gilding
|Peter Wright
|2-3
|Luke Humphries
|Chris Dobey
|2-3
|Joe Cullen
- Stream the World Grand Prix and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months
- As it happened on quarter-finals night at the World Grand Prix
- World Grand Prix Darts: Fixtures, schedule, scores and TV times
Price - the only former champion left in the field - raced through to the last four with a thumping win over Schindler, who endured a night to forget at the Morningside Arena.
"Martin was way off the pace, so I just had to concentrate on my own game," said Price, who is yet to drop a set in this year's tournament.
"I'm nowhere near the heights I can reach, but I'm still here and I think the extended format is a little more favourable for me, so hopefully I can lift this title for a second time."
The 2020 champion will now take on Smith, after the top seed swept aside UK Open champion Gilding to reach his first double-start semi-final.
"My scoring was non-existent, but I think my finishing to end legs was superb tonight," reflected Smith, who has relinquished just six legs in his run to the semi-finals.
"Me and Gezzy always have great games. It will be played in a good spirit, and it will be nice to have a really fast-paced game and put on a great show for this crowd.
Cullen conjured up a majestic 121 checkout to overcome Dobey in a gruelling five-set affair, recovering from 2-1 down to reach a sixth televised semi-final against Humphries.
"If I'm completely honest, if that 121 finish didn't go in, I would have probably lost the game," conceded Cullen, who has now broken into the world's top 10 for the first time.
"I felt so focused, and I want to give myself the best possible chance. I think this [fightback] will stand me in good stead, and I will take that confidence into tomorrow.
"Luke is a great lad. He dug in tonight and showed his fighting qualities, so I will have to perform tomorrow, but this double-start [format] is a massive leveller."
Humphries battled back from the brink to stun 'Snakebite' who established a commanding two-set lead, but he was left shell-shocked as a tenacious 'Cool Hand Luke' clawed himself off the canvas to complete a sensational fightback.
"That could be one of the greatest wins of my career," declared Humphries, who will now feature in a second successive TV ranking semi-final.
"I can't really put that into words. That was prime Peter - that was Peter Wright at his best. I put everything into that game, and I'm so proud of myself. That is a massive win for me.
"I never make it easy for myself, but you don't expect it to be easy. We have so many great players here, and I'm probably going to have to play as well as that in the semi-finals."
Live World Grand Prix Darts
October 7, 2023, 8:00pm
Live on
- Gerwyn Price on supportive crowds, the World Grand Prix & Warren Gatland's Wales
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
World Grand Prix semi-finals: Saturday, October 7 from 8pm
|Gerwyn Price
|vs
|Michael Smith
|Luke Humphries
|vs
|Joe Cullen
Semi-finals night of the unique double-start event will see the remaining four players compete for a place in Sunday's final, with Price the only former champion left standing.
The Welsh ace and Smith's titanic tussle will kick off the action, before Humphries and Cullen collide for a place in Sunday's showpiece in Leicester.
Watch the double in, double out World Grand Prix Darts at the Morningside Arena in Leicester every night up until the final on Sunday - live on Sky Sports. Stream the World Grand Prix and more with NOW for £21 a month for six months