World Grand Prix: Andrew Gilding shocks Gary Anderson as Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith ease through

Dark horse Andrew Gilding caused a seismic shock at the World Grand Prix by dumping out Gary Anderson as Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith eased through at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Wednesday.

UK Open champion Gilding ended the hopes of two-time world champion Anderson, while reigning world champion Smith and 2020 champion Price continue their title challenges with comfortable wins against 2011 runner-up Brendan Dolan and Krzysztof Ratajski respectively.

German No 2 Martin Schindler stunned a resurgent Stephen Bunting to make it through to the quarter-finals.

World Grand Prix Results Andrew Gilding 3-2 Gary Anderson Stephen Bunting 2-3 Martin Schindler Gerwyn Price 3-0 Krzysztof Ratajski Michael Smith 3-0 Brendan Dolan

Gilding produced a terrific fightback to dump out 2016 finalist Anderson and move through to his maiden World Grand Prix quarter-final.

Anderson won two of the opening three sets without reply to lead 2-1, although Gilding was unfazed, winning six of the last seven legs to celebrate a landmark big-stage win over 'The Flying Scotsman'.

"In all my games lately, I've just been capitalising on my opponents' mistakes," admitted Gilding, who also fought back from a set down to dump out eighth seed Rob Cross in the opening round.

"I did the same in the UK Open to be honest. I didn't play that well through the tournament, I was just there when I needed to be.

"I never thought I win a major, and now I'm dreaming of winning another, but Michael is playing well. He is so natural and it will be hard to beat him."

Top seed Smith underlined his credentials with a dominant display against Dolan, running out an emphatic 3-0 winner to break new ground at the event.

The world No 1 had never reached the quarter-finals, but he produced a clinical display on the outer ring to set up a last-eight showdown with Gilding.

"I've waited so long to get past the second round at the World Grand Prix, so I'm over the moon," revealed 'Bully Boy', who has conceded just three legs in reaching the quarter-finals.

Welshman Price also moved through to the last eight with a straight-sets success, overcoming Polish ace Ratajski in a contest which saw all three sets go the distance.

"I'm defending a final spot from two years ago, so hopefully I can go one step better. I've already won this title before, so I know what it takes, but I need to play a lot better than that," said 2020 champion Price, who landed five 180s and pinned 45 per cent of his darts at a finishing double.

Elsewhere, Schindler became the first German player to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament, converting three ton-plus finishes to deny Stephen Bunting in a five-set thriller.

Thursday at the World Grand Prix

Michael van Gerwen will be aiming to follow up his convincing victory over Josh Rock when he takes on 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey on Thursday

Luke Humphries opens the night when he takes on debutant Luke Woodhouse before 2018 runner-up Peter Wright tackles Ryan Searle.

Michal van Gerwen, who lifted the World Grand Prix title for a sixth time in 2022, faces Masters champion Chris Dobey.

World Grand Prix: Thursday, October 5 from 7pm Luke Humphries vs Luke Woodhouse Peter Wright vs Ryan Searle Michal van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey Ross Smith vs Joe Cullen

The pair met in the quarter-final stage of 2022 event, with Van Gerwen recording a 3-1 success and he is feeling confident that he cannot be stopped as he hunts a record seventh World Grand Prix title

"It's not going to happen," joked Van Gerwen. "The format gets longer and longer after tonight and that won't do [my opponent] any favours.

"You are going to have a tough opponent in the next game, but I just need to believe in my ability which is what I am doing at the moment and that is maybe why I am playing so well."

European Champion Ross Smith goes up against Joe Cullen in the final match of the night.

