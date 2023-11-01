Fallon Sherrock: Pioneering darts star receives her MBE at Windsor Castle along with Eni Aluko and Johnny Nelson

Fallon Sherrock after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Pioneering darts star Fallon Sherrock added to her medal collection on Wednesday as she lined up to receive her MBE at Windsor Castle.

Sherrock, who has been made an MBE for services to darts, joined former England football star Eni Aluko, ex-boxer and Sky Sports pundit Johnny Nelson and triathlete Non Stanford to receive their medals at an investiture ceremony.

History-maker Sherrock became the first female to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship in 2019, while also reaching the last eight of the Grand Slam of Darts in 2021 before winning the inaugural Women's World Matchplay in 2022.

This year, the 29-year-old became the first woman to throw a nine-dart finish at a PDC event on the Challenge Tour.

That success on the oche has helped her become a household name, appearing on several TV shows as a celebrity guest.

Sherrock joins illustrious company in former world champions Eric Bristow and John Lowe and fellow female star Trina Gulliver as darts stars to be awarded the MBE.

Alongside the introduction of the Women's World Matchplay in 2022, the PDC Women's Series has expanded this year to 24 events and saw prize money doubled to £10,000 per tournament.

Sherrock is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales

The PDC's commitment to women's darts also includes places in the World Darts Championship and Grand Slam of Darts, giving players the chance to test themselves alongside the biggest names in the sport.

Nelson, 56, held the World Boxing Organisation cruiserweight title from 1999 to 2006, and remains the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time.

Now a boxing pundit and a broadcaster, his award is for services to his sport and to young people in his home county of South Yorkshire.

Former Lioness Aluko - who is a broadcaster and football executive, is one of the WSL's all-time top goalscorers and in 2014 became the first female pundit on BBC's Match Of The Day. She has been recognised for her services to football and charity.

The 36-year-old has long used her platform to inspire change on a global scale. Aluko has worked heavily with charities such as Saving Lives, Charity Water and Common Goal.

Stanford, 34, who won the women's world triathlon title in 2013 and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, retired from the sport last year.

