Michael Smith exits Players Championship in first round after shock defeat to Richard Veenstra

Michael Smith crashed out of the Players Championship in the first round

World champion Michael Smith crashed out of the Players Championship in the first round after suffering a shock defeat to Richard Veenstra, while Michael van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with victory over Callan Rydz.

Smith, who missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the fourth leg, averaged just 85.35 and had a highest checkout of 36 in a worryingly off-colour performance just weeks ahead of the defence of his world title.

World No 83 Veenstra missed five match darts before eventually taking out double 20 to seal a fully-deserved 6-3 victory in Minehead.

Grand Slam of Darts winner Luke Humphries avoided another upset as he recovered from 4-2 down to beat Martin Lukeman 6-4, while Gerwyn Price thrashed Ricky Evans 6-0 and Michael Van Gerwen beat Callan Rydz 6-3.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen avoided a similar fate, averaging 97 to open his bid for a record-extending eighth Players Championship Finals title with a 6-3 win over an out-of-sorts Rydz.

The Dutch superstar will now meet eighth seed Ross Smith, after the former European Champion averaged 98 and produced 120 and 130 finishes to wrap up a 6-2 rout of Scott Williams.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Six weeks after winning his first major darts title, Luke Humphries secured another with victory in the Grand Slam of Darts - could he now go one step further with victory at the World Championships? Six weeks after winning his first major darts title, Luke Humphries secured another with victory in the Grand Slam of Darts - could he now go one step further with victory at the World Championships?

Newly-crowned Grand Slam champion Luke Humphries survived a scare to see off Martin Lukeman, reeling off four straight legs from 4-2 adrift to extend his winning run to eight games.

"I struggled to find my range early on," admitted Humphries, who averaged 99.67 to complete an impressive fightback.

"The belief is what has changed in my game. When I'm staring defeat in the face I am beginning to find ways to turn it around and win, and I never panicked at any point there.

"I'm a two-time major champion now, but I want to keep riding the crest of a wave, and my will to win is still greater than ever."

Gerwyn Price is eyeing his first premier televised ranking title since October 2021

Elsewhere, top seed Gerwyn Price underlined his credentials with a whitewash win against Ricky Evans, as he eyes his first premier televised ranking title since October 2021.

"I know I'm playing really well. I'm flying," insisted Price, who will now take on 2012 runner-up Kim Huybrechts, who fought back from 5-3 down to topple Martin Schindler.

"I'm practising well and every time I am losing, I'm averaging a ton-plus, and it's taking someone to play really well to knock me out of the tournament.

"The first game is always tough, but I felt quite comfortable tonight and the crowd were brilliant."

Ireland's former World Cup finalist Steve Lennon claimed the scalp of UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, reeling off the last three legs without reply to triumph 6-3.

Players Championship Finals

Friday November 24

First Round

Afternoon Session

Main Stage

Ross Smith 6-2 Scott Williams

Ryan Searle 6-4 Boris Krcmar

Damon Heta 6-1 Jules van Dongen

Gian van Veen 6-1 Chris Landman

Rob Cross 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez

James Wade 6-2 William O'Connor

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Stephen Burton

Stage Two

Radek Szaganski 6-2 Ian White

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Simon Whitlock

Ryan Joyce 6-3 Daniel Klose

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-1 Mike De Decker

Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Christian Kist

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Mickey Mansell

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Connor Scutt

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Jim Williams

Evening Session

Main Stage

Matt Campbell 6-5 Dylan Slevin

Chris Dobey 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-5 Steve Beaton

Gerwyn Price 6-0 Ricky Evans

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Callan Rydz

Luke Humphries 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Lee Evans

Stage Two

Kevin Doets 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Brendan Dolan 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse

Steve Lennon 6-3 Andrew Gilding

Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Martin Schindler

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Joe Cullen 6-1 Jamie Hughes



Saturday November 25

Afternoon Session (1245-1700 GMT)

Second Round

Main Stage

Gary Anderson vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Damon Heta vs Kevin Doets

Gerwyn Price vs Kim Huybrechts

Ross Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall vs Chris Dobey

Luke Humphries vs Radek Szaganski

Jermaine Wattimena vs Richard Veenstra

Stage Two

Stephen Bunting vs Gian van Veen

Ryan Searle vs Ricardo Pietreczko

Matt Campbell vs Mario Vandenbogaerde

Maik Kuivenhoven vs Brendan Dolan

Rob Cross vs Luke Woodhouse

Josh Rock vs Gabriel Clemens

Ryan Joyce vs Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton vs Niels Zonneveld

James Wade vs Steve Lennon

When is the World Darts Championship?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The World Darts Championship starts on Friday, December 15 - live on Sky Sports! The World Darts Championship starts on Friday, December 15 - live on Sky Sports!

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW