Michael Smith exits Players Championship in first round after shock defeat to Richard Veenstra
World Champion Michael Smith dumped out on opening day of the Players Championship Finals, as Michael van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with victory; we're back for the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 24/11/23 11:53pm
World champion Michael Smith crashed out of the Players Championship in the first round after suffering a shock defeat to Richard Veenstra, while Michael van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with victory over Callan Rydz.
Smith, who missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the fourth leg, averaged just 85.35 and had a highest checkout of 36 in a worryingly off-colour performance just weeks ahead of the defence of his world title.
World No 83 Veenstra missed five match darts before eventually taking out double 20 to seal a fully-deserved 6-3 victory in Minehead.
Grand Slam of Darts winner Luke Humphries avoided another upset as he recovered from 4-2 down to beat Martin Lukeman 6-4, while Gerwyn Price thrashed Ricky Evans 6-0 and Michael Van Gerwen beat Callan Rydz 6-3.
Reigning champion Van Gerwen avoided a similar fate, averaging 97 to open his bid for a record-extending eighth Players Championship Finals title with a 6-3 win over an out-of-sorts Rydz.
The Dutch superstar will now meet eighth seed Ross Smith, after the former European Champion averaged 98 and produced 120 and 130 finishes to wrap up a 6-2 rout of Scott Williams.
Newly-crowned Grand Slam champion Luke Humphries survived a scare to see off Martin Lukeman, reeling off four straight legs from 4-2 adrift to extend his winning run to eight games.
"I struggled to find my range early on," admitted Humphries, who averaged 99.67 to complete an impressive fightback.
"The belief is what has changed in my game. When I'm staring defeat in the face I am beginning to find ways to turn it around and win, and I never panicked at any point there.
"I'm a two-time major champion now, but I want to keep riding the crest of a wave, and my will to win is still greater than ever."
Elsewhere, top seed Gerwyn Price underlined his credentials with a whitewash win against Ricky Evans, as he eyes his first premier televised ranking title since October 2021.
"I know I'm playing really well. I'm flying," insisted Price, who will now take on 2012 runner-up Kim Huybrechts, who fought back from 5-3 down to topple Martin Schindler.
"I'm practising well and every time I am losing, I'm averaging a ton-plus, and it's taking someone to play really well to knock me out of the tournament.
"The first game is always tough, but I felt quite comfortable tonight and the crowd were brilliant."
Ireland's former World Cup finalist Steve Lennon claimed the scalp of UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, reeling off the last three legs without reply to triumph 6-3.
Players Championship Finals
Friday November 24
First Round
Afternoon Session
Main Stage
Ross Smith 6-2 Scott Williams
Ryan Searle 6-4 Boris Krcmar
Damon Heta 6-1 Jules van Dongen
Gian van Veen 6-1 Chris Landman
Rob Cross 6-3 Cameron Menzies
Josh Rock 6-4 Rowby-John Rodriguez
James Wade 6-2 William O'Connor
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Stephen Burton
Stage Two
Radek Szaganski 6-2 Ian White
Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Simon Whitlock
Ryan Joyce 6-3 Daniel Klose
Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-1 Mike De Decker
Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 Christian Kist
Stephen Bunting 6-4 Mickey Mansell
Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Connor Scutt
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Jim Williams
Evening Session
Main Stage
Matt Campbell 6-5 Dylan Slevin
Chris Dobey 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
Richard Veenstra 6-3 Michael Smith
Gary Anderson 6-5 Steve Beaton
Gerwyn Price 6-0 Ricky Evans
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Callan Rydz
Luke Humphries 6-4 Martin Lukeman
Dave Chisnall 6-2 Lee Evans
Stage Two
Kevin Doets 6-5 Jose de Sousa
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
Brendan Dolan 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
Steve Lennon 6-3 Andrew Gilding
Niels Zonneveld 6-3 Daryl Gurney
Kim Huybrechts 6-5 Martin Schindler
Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Joe Cullen 6-1 Jamie Hughes
Saturday November 25
Afternoon Session (1245-1700 GMT)
Second Round
Main Stage
Gary Anderson vs Dimitri Van den Bergh
Damon Heta vs Kevin Doets
Gerwyn Price vs Kim Huybrechts
Ross Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Dave Chisnall vs Chris Dobey
Luke Humphries vs Radek Szaganski
Jermaine Wattimena vs Richard Veenstra
Stage Two
Stephen Bunting vs Gian van Veen
Ryan Searle vs Ricardo Pietreczko
Matt Campbell vs Mario Vandenbogaerde
Maik Kuivenhoven vs Brendan Dolan
Rob Cross vs Luke Woodhouse
Josh Rock vs Gabriel Clemens
Ryan Joyce vs Joe Cullen
Jonny Clayton vs Niels Zonneveld
James Wade vs Steve Lennon
When is the World Darts Championship?
The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.
You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.
