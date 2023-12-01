Gary Anderson claims he is playing his best darts since winning his two PDC World Darts Championship titles

Gary Anderson has warned his rivals that he is playing his best darts since winning back-to-back PDC World Darts Championship titles in 2015 and 2016.

Scottish legend Anderson joined an elite group of players to win consecutive World Championship crowns at Alexandra Palace, cementing his name among the most successful players in the history of the sport.

After reaching the 2011 World Championship final, where he lost to Adrian Lewis, 'The Flying Scotsman' went on to gain revenge in the 2016 final, having defeated Phil Taylor the previous year.

He has also won the Premier League on two occasions, and in 2018 lifted the World Matchplay, UK Open and Champions League titles, before tasting World Cup success in 2019 alongside Peter Wright.

Despite being written off by a select few, current world No 20 Anderson is back in red-hot form having made a successful return to the European Tour following a seven-year sabbatical, while finishing second on the Players Championship Order of Merit behind Gerwyn Price.

But all roads now lead to north London in December.

"Ally Pally is the big one! You need to find every knowledge and skill picked up over the last 20 or 30 years," admitted Anderson as he sat sipping his cup of coffee. "It's the World Championship so if you can't get up for that, then you shouldn't be there.

"You've got to concentrate 100 per cent. The first priority is getting through the opening round - ask any darts player. That is the worst game of the tournament because all players tend to be a bit uneasy.

"People say that first game can ruin Christmas, but nothing should ruin Christmas especially if you've got family. It's a game of darts at the end of the day. There will be next year and the year after that. There's more to life than a game of darts, that's my way of thinking anyway."

Anderson has the unenviable task of having to sit in his hotel room on his birthday, which falls on December 22. No cake and no family present to celebrate the occasion.

"I've played at the Worlds so many years and I think I've made it home once on the birthday," said Anderson, who resides in Burnham-On-Sea. "I usually spend my birthday sitting in my hotel room - even for my 50th! I was sitting on the edge of the bed with my cup of coffee watching some rubbish on telly, feeling sorry for myself."

The Scot spends his time practicing with Ryan Searle, who goes by the moniker 'Heavy Metal'.

Anderson feels Searle's dedication to darts has helped reignite the fire in his belly ahead of this year's Worlds.

"I'm at that stage when it can be great one day but rubbish the next but I feel like I'm playing my best darts since winning those two world titles," revealed the 52-year-old.

"Since January I've been practicing with Ryan and it's got me out the house to play darts. It's helped me in bundles. We just batter that board."

Known for his fluidity on the oche, big scoring and flashy finishing, Anderson may have won everything there is to win in the game, but he still has regrets.

He said: "I regret that I never took darts as serious as some of the boys. But there's more to life than just one thing and I've enjoyed my life.

"It was getting to me when it was just darts, darts, darts and I wasn't enjoying it. But now I've got my lakes, my family, and my darts so I'm a lot happier than I have been the last couple of years.

"I loved being at home during lockdown so going back to hotels was a struggle for me. It's hard when you've got a young family."

Asked what Anderson put his longevity and consistency in the sport down to, he answered in typical Gary Anderson style: "Probably, just being good."

And who could argue with him?

When is the World Darts Championship?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

You can watch all the action live on our dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel.

