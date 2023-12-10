Beau Greaves clinches second WDF World Championship title with win vs Aileen de Graaf at Lakeside

Beau Greaves has secured the second WDF World Championship title of her career

Beau Greaves beat Aileen de Graaf 4-1 to clinch the second WDF World Championship title of her darting career at Lakeside.

Defending world champion Greaves produced one of the highest averages in the history of the Women's World Championship as she beat Rhian O'Sullivan 3-0 in the semi-finals on Saturday, with the 19-year-old finishing on a 90.77 average, and it was much of the same from her in the final.

Greaves' imperious form continued to take the first set of the final, winning successive legs in 17 and 18 darts to take it 3-1.

Greaves swept the second set 3-0 to double her lead going into the break, before also winning the third set despite De Graaf breaking Greaves' throw to get one on the board - the latter instead took it it 3-2 to move within three legs of a second World Championship title.

De Graaf then won three legs on the spin to take the fourth set - the first Greaves dropped all tournament - and force the final past the second break. Yet, Greaves showed her class to comfortably close out the match 3-0 in the fifth set.

Greaves' run to the trophy

Round 2 - Beau Greaves 2-0 Lorraine Hyde

Quarter-final - Beau Greaves 2-0 Paula Murphy

Semi-final - Beau Greaves 3-0 Rhian O'Sullivan

Final - Beau Greaves 4-1 Aileen de Graaf