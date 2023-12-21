World Darts Championship: Rob Cross says he's playing his most consistent arrows in five years

Rob Cross is targeting a second World Darts Championship title at Alexandra Palace

Rob Cross feels he's playing his most consistent arrows since the former Hastings electrician stunned the darting world five years ago to win the World Championship.

Cross announced himself in style in 2018 when 'Voltage' stunned Michael van Gerwen in the semi-finals before defeating the legendary Phil Taylor in the final to become an overnight superstar in his maiden outing at Alexandra Palace.

He has not been able to reach the same heights since, as he suffered a self-diagnosed "low period", but he is looking back to his best in 2023, getting to two major finals.

"It is the pinnacle of the game, when you win it you realise that," Cross said. "When I won it I felt like I was on Mount Fuji because that was the height I felt like I was learning from.

"With all the other aspects of the Premier League and the World Series, suddenly your calendar goes through the roof so you get less time.

"At the time I was a little naive to think I was going to get time to be able to practice and do other things and then, all of a sudden, I have responsibility and commitment so it was hard but it was a year I wouldn't change for the world because I feel more settled now than what I have ever felt settled."

Although another World title has eluded him, Cross, who is also a World Matchplay champion and two-time European Champion, thinks he is in the best shape he has ever been to claim the crown for a second time.

"For me to win it again, I couldn't put it into words. It's that big," he said. "After winning it before, to lift it again would just mean everything really.

"This is the tournament when people look back and say how many World Championships did this guy win. It would mean everything for me.

"I would always like to win more, we are all pretty greedy and want to win. You can't win them all.

"I've probably had a low period for 18 months to two years, so I could have done better there. But the way I have played this year, my performances seem to be getting better and I am in a better place than I was a couple of years ago.

"I am enjoying the game more and looking forward to it. This year, I have played some really good darts.

"Performances are better; I believe this is the best I have played since winning the worlds, since 2018 this is the most consistent."

The 33-year-old would have had a major title to show for his form this year had he not run into an unstoppable Luke Humphries at the Grand Slam of Darts last month.

Cross had the misfortune of setting a record for the highest average in a leg-play TV final at the Grand Slam, while losing at least two-thirds of the legs.

Humphries, 28, has also won the World Grand Prix and the Players Championship and will head to Ally Pally as the favourite.

Cross said: "I think he is favourite overall. Luke is very wise and is definitely up there with the best in the world.

"He will take everything in his stride, he is a great guy. He is calm and collected, I can't see him going in there and panicking. He is playing too well. Whoever is going to beat him will have to play well."

