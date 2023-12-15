Behind the scenes at Alexandra Palace: Welcome to the World Darts Championship 2024

The World Darts Championship will take over the Alexandra Palace until January 3

The calm before the storm - the final preparations are well under way at Alexandra Palace.

The seats are all set out, the fan area has beer and food aplenty, and the stage is looking as special as ever in luminous green.

The long green carpet to the fan area leads you into a mix of games, fun, and charity.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

A chance to play darts against the best, food and drink galore, and most excitingly, your chance to recreate Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke's iconic commentary from the 2023 final greet you in the space that will soon be packed out by thousands.

Come 5.30pm, when fans are all set with their pitchers of beer, they can head into the arena which is dominating in its proximity to the stage.

The rows of tables are all dutifully lined up and the flashing lights are ready to put on a show with the fans up close and personal with the players they have come to watch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted to the sensational leg between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in the World Championship final that culminated in a nine-darter for Bully Boy Watch how Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke reacted to the sensational leg between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith in the World Championship final that culminated in a nine-darter for Bully Boy

The former winners adorn the walls in a constant reminder of how big this tournament is and the walk on area, although shorter in person, is as intimidating as ever - never mind when 1,000s of fans are watching on.

"Stand up if you love the darts" is the message that is on the walls alongside "it is the most wonderful time of the year" and for most who will visit the Ally Pally over the next six weeks, it is wonderful because of the darting show they will witness.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look inside the St Helen's darts club that produced Michael Smith, Luke Littler and others to see how they inspire young players We take a look inside the St Helen's darts club that produced Michael Smith, Luke Littler and others to see how they inspire young players

Last year brought the greatest leg of darts ever seen, and now it is time to find out what from this tournament will live on in darting history...

Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW