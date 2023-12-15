Behind the scenes at Alexandra Palace: Welcome to the World Darts Championship 2024
We take a look behind the scenes at what goes into preparing the World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace; The World Darts Championship runs from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts
By Megan Wellens at Alexandra Palace, London
Last Updated: 15/12/23 5:06pm
The calm before the storm - the final preparations are well under way at Alexandra Palace.
The seats are all set out, the fan area has beer and food aplenty, and the stage is looking as special as ever in luminous green.
The long green carpet to the fan area leads you into a mix of games, fun, and charity.
A chance to play darts against the best, food and drink galore, and most excitingly, your chance to recreate Wayne Mardle and Stuart Pyke's iconic commentary from the 2023 final greet you in the space that will soon be packed out by thousands.
- NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months
- The key characters to watch I Everything you need to know
- World Darts schedule: Michael Smith and Fallon Sherrock on opening weekend
Come 5.30pm, when fans are all set with their pitchers of beer, they can head into the arena which is dominating in its proximity to the stage.
The rows of tables are all dutifully lined up and the flashing lights are ready to put on a show with the fans up close and personal with the players they have come to watch.
The former winners adorn the walls in a constant reminder of how big this tournament is and the walk on area, although shorter in person, is as intimidating as ever - never mind when 1,000s of fans are watching on.
- Darts in 2024: Key dates for World Championship, Premier League and more
- How the world reacted to Michael Smith's iconic nine-darter
- Get Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports App
- Follow us @skysportsdarts I Love The Darts Podcast
"Stand up if you love the darts" is the message that is on the walls alongside "it is the most wonderful time of the year" and for most who will visit the Ally Pally over the next six weeks, it is wonderful because of the darting show they will witness.
Last year brought the greatest leg of darts ever seen, and now it is time to find out what from this tournament will live on in darting history...
Watch the World Darts Championship from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. Stream your favourite sports and more with NOW