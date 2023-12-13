Love The Darts Podcast: Peter Wright under the radar? Who will win the World Championship?

On this week's Love The Darts Podcast host Emma Paton is joined by Michael Bridge and Colin Lloyd to preview the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

Emma and the gang spoke to Peter 'Snakebite' Wright to discuss which darts he will use at Ally Pally and how he is enjoying being under the radar this year.

The two-time world champion will be aiming for a historic third title but the upcoming tournament is an even more important juncture for the colourful Scot, who stands to lose most of his £500,000 Order of Merit prize from his 2021/22 success.

Wright is ranked 15th in the PDC on averages with nothing in particular to recommend him as prospective 2024 champion, that could not be said about Gian van Veen or Ryan Joyce.

From 2011 to the present day, only nine players have appeared in a World Championship final - but this looks to be the year that upsets that striking continuity in darts' biggest match with Wright predicting a showdown between himself and Nathan Aspinall.

The panel also talk about how Luke Humphries could be considered an all-time great if his current form continues while they also give their predictions for the tournament.

When is the World Darts Championship?

The sport's biggest event will be held from December 15, 2023 to January 3, 2024 as 96 players compete for the Sid Waddell Trophy and £2.5m in prize money at Alexandra Palace.

