World Darts Championship: Scott Williams apologies for 'stupid' comments after win at Alexandra Palace

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Williams knocked out Martin Schindler in a deciding set tie break to reach last 16 of the World Darts Championship! Scott Williams knocked out Martin Schindler in a deciding set tie break to reach last 16 of the World Darts Championship!

Scott Williams has apologised for "stupid" comments made after his dramatic third-round victory over Germany's Martin Schindler at the World Darts Championship.

Williams recovered from going two sets down and 3-2 behind against Schindler to win a final-set decider and reach the last-16 at the Alexandra Palace for the first time.

The Englishman caused controversy when he referenced World War I and World War II in his post-match interview, following jeering from the German spectators in the crowd. Sky Sports apologised on-air while Williams has since taken to social media to apologise for his comments.

Scott Williams caused controversy for his comments after his victory on Wednesday afte

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Williams said: "Thanks for the messages everyone! A few nasty ones from some German fans, but I understand why!

"Absolutely nothing personal, just a bit of jeering and jesting with the crowd! I'm British and Proud!!! Last 16 Baby!!!!"

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Williams added: "In regards to what I said on stage earlier, it was a bit stupid! Love the people, the food and the venues!

"What was said was in the heat of the moment after a WICKED GAME vs Martin! Nothing was meant to harm anyone's feelings and I apologise profusely! Much love."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Williams fired a 94.36 average and threw 10 maximums during his victory, with sensational 152 and 146 checkouts helping him book a last-16 meeting against either Damon Heta or Berry van Peer.

"That was unbelievable," Williams said on Sky Sports. "Hats off to Martin, hats off to the German guys who were supporting...and the guys who were here supporting me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Williams hit two beautiful checkouts to break Martin Schindler in the third set and fourth sets. Scott Williams hit two beautiful checkouts to break Martin Schindler in the third set and fourth sets.

"I just did stuff I meant to do, I didn't do anything silly. I did stuff I needed to do at the right time."

Williams' victory was part of an eventful afternoon session, where Dave Chisnall claimed a 4-1 win over last year's semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens before former world champion Rob Cross defeated Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2.

Watch the World Darts Championship all the way until the final on January 3, 2024 - live on Sky Sports Darts. NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 months