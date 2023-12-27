World Darts Championship: Scott Williams apologies for 'stupid' comments after win at Alexandra Palace
Scott Williams claimed a 4-3 victory over Martin Schindler to reach the last-16 at the Alexandra Palace; Williams apologised on social media for comments made after his victory; Watch the World Darts Championship live on Sky Sports Darts
By Ali Stafford at Alexandra Palace
Last Updated: 27/12/23 6:56pm
Scott Williams has apologised for "stupid" comments made after his dramatic third-round victory over Germany's Martin Schindler at the World Darts Championship.
Williams recovered from going two sets down and 3-2 behind against Schindler to win a final-set decider and reach the last-16 at the Alexandra Palace for the first time.
The Englishman caused controversy when he referenced World War I and World War II in his post-match interview, following jeering from the German spectators in the crowd. Sky Sports apologised on-air while Williams has since taken to social media to apologise for his comments.
Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, Williams said: "Thanks for the messages everyone! A few nasty ones from some German fans, but I understand why!
"Absolutely nothing personal, just a bit of jeering and jesting with the crowd! I'm British and Proud!!! Last 16 Baby!!!!"
Williams added: "In regards to what I said on stage earlier, it was a bit stupid! Love the people, the food and the venues!
"What was said was in the heat of the moment after a WICKED GAME vs Martin! Nothing was meant to harm anyone's feelings and I apologise profusely! Much love."
Williams fired a 94.36 average and threw 10 maximums during his victory, with sensational 152 and 146 checkouts helping him book a last-16 meeting against either Damon Heta or Berry van Peer.
"That was unbelievable," Williams said on Sky Sports. "Hats off to Martin, hats off to the German guys who were supporting...and the guys who were here supporting me.
"I just did stuff I meant to do, I didn't do anything silly. I did stuff I needed to do at the right time."
Williams' victory was part of an eventful afternoon session, where Dave Chisnall claimed a 4-1 win over last year's semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens before former world champion Rob Cross defeated Jeffrey de Graaf 4-2.
