World Darts Championship: What next for Luke Littler after runner-up finish at Alexandra Palace?

Former world champion John Part has warned Luke Littler he will face a "shock to the system" following his heroic run at Alexandra Palace.

The 16-year-old debutant set the World Darts Championship alight over the last fortnight and was one win away from making history, only to lose a 4-2 lead in the final as Luke Humphries claimed a thrilling 7-4 victory.

Littler's whirlwind run to the world championship final will move him inside the top 32 on the PDC Order of Merit, with Part admitting the 16-year-old will have to deal with different pressures after his rapid rise up the rankings.

"It's going to be a bit of a shock to his system when he [Littler] goes back to the behind-closed-doors tour environment after being spoiled by all this attention," Part told Sky Sports.

"I know he's done a lot of that just to get here, with the development tour and youth championships, but it's going to be a new grind for him. Littler will be a feather in people's cap if they can beat him."

Littler had a throw at double two to move 5-2 in front in the race to seven. Instead, Humphries stole the set and then reeled off the next five to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

"He [Littler] played a really good match and had one really pivotal point with the missed double two," Littler added. "But he played great throughout the whole tournament and in the final. He didn't win it and has got to look forward now.

"He's so pragmatic and has such an understanding of the game. You can tell he absorbs a lot watching and learning from the top pros and he's ready to handle it himself now."

Humphries 'more or less unbeatable'

Victory follows a sensational run of major successes for Humphries, who claimed the World Grand Prix in October before adding the Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship titles ahead of his impressive world championship win.

"He's been the man since October," former world championship semi-finalist Wayne Mardle told Sky Sports. He has been more or less unbeatable. He's lost one game and that was to James Wade at the European Championship. He thoroughly deserves it.

"The match itself, it turned on the D2 in the seventh set, which was just unlucky from Littler whose second dart skewed off from the 18 into the treble, then he had to regroup and missed D2. Humphries after that turned on the afterburners with 113 average, 114, 109 in the next three sets.

"There's a thing that happens in every player's career. It's all relative. You know within yourself if you are playing the darts of your life. You've got to cross the line when you feel like that.

"If you don't cross the line, during that period, you've got to do the damage within that time. He couldn't have done more damage in that time if he tried. He's absolutely cleaning up. He's gone from a non-major winner to winning four of the last five and going world No 1. When it's your time, make it count. He's on the crest of a wave."

Mardle: Littler in the Premier League a 'no-brainer'

Humphries has backed Littler for a Premier League debut after his sensational breakthrough appearance at the Alexandra Palace, with the Sky Sports Darts pundits all calling for him to be included when the line-up is announced on Thursday.

"I don't know how they can ignore him," Mark Webster said. "The score lines, the stats, the averages - he has just dispatched the players throughout every round.

"He's a special talent and whilst he's playing like this, he would be a great addition to the Premier League. The coverage he brings with him as well and he's a young player, so he's got a big appetite.

"The Premier League's designed for Luke Littler and I'm pretty certain he'll be in it."

Mardle added: "I've been in the Premier League a couple of times and you get a gauge and a guide of who should be in and who shouldn't. First off, are you good enough? The answer with Luke Littler is yes.

"What does he bring to the table? Does he bring viewers? Does he put bums on seats? Will there be any kind of media around him that can grow the game? Yeah, it's an absolute no-brainer. For me? Yeah, he'll take to it like a duck to water."

