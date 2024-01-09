Fallon Sherrock joins Andy Hamilton in final stage of PDC Q School to maintain hope of earning tour card

Fallon Sherrock whitewashes Brett Claydon to reach final stage of UK Q School; 2012 World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton also among 16 players to progress in UK and Europe on the day
Tuesday 9 January 2024 19:33, UK
Fallon Sherrock maintained her hopes of earning a PDC tour card as she made it through to the final stage of UK Q School at the second attempt.
Sherrock was one of 16 players across the two qualifying schools to progress on Tuesday, victories over Ryan Hogarth, Adrian Gray and Brett Claydon taking her through.
Among those joining her was 2012 World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton.
The final stage of qualifying takes place between January 11 and 14, with each daily winner in the UK and European competitions winning an automatic place on the 2024-25 tour.
Sherrock, the 2022 Women's World Matchplay winner, is aiming to become a permanent fixture on the tour for the first time.
She had had little trouble dispatching Hogarth 5-1 but found Gray a tougher nut to crack, squeezing through via a deciding leg, before whitewashing Claydon.
Hamilton's spot was secured with a 5-3 defeat of Thomas Lovely, his fourth victory by the same scoreline on the day.
A total of 30 tour cards are up for grabs, and the remaining 22 places will be decided according to the final-stage order of merit.
UK Qualifying School
Patrik Williams 5-3 Keith Rooney
Andy Hamilton 5-3 Thomas Lovely
Shane McGuirk 5-3 Mark Dudbridge
Kevin Lane 5-2 Thomas Banks
Charlie Martin 5-3 Alex Spellman
Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Brett Claydon
Jamie Atkins 5-3 Dan Read
Chris Quantock 5-0 Ashley Coleman
European Qualifying School
Ron Meulenkamp 5-4 Benjamin Pratnemer
Pal Szekely 5-4 Patrick Tringler
Roman Benecky 5-1 Michael Stoeten
Romeo Grbavac 5-2 Jeffrey De Graaf
Liam Maendl-Lawrance 5-1 Jelle Klaasen
Andy Baetens 5-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki
Paul Krohne 5-4 Ryuta Arihara
Angelo Balsamo 5-3 Jamai van den Herik