Fallon Sherrock joins Andy Hamilton in final stage of PDC Q School to maintain hope of earning tour card

Fallon Sherrock maintained her hopes of earning a PDC tour card as she made it through to the final stage of UK Q School at the second attempt.

Sherrock was one of 16 players across the two qualifying schools to progress on Tuesday, victories over Ryan Hogarth, Adrian Gray and Brett Claydon taking her through.

Among those joining her was 2012 World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton.

The final stage of qualifying takes place between January 11 and 14, with each daily winner in the UK and European competitions winning an automatic place on the 2024-25 tour.

Sherrock, the 2022 Women's World Matchplay winner, is aiming to become a permanent fixture on the tour for the first time.

She had had little trouble dispatching Hogarth 5-1 but found Gray a tougher nut to crack, squeezing through via a deciding leg, before whitewashing Claydon.

Hamilton's spot was secured with a 5-3 defeat of Thomas Lovely, his fourth victory by the same scoreline on the day.

A total of 30 tour cards are up for grabs, and the remaining 22 places will be decided according to the final-stage order of merit.

Full list of Tuesday qualifiers

UK Qualifying School

Patrik Williams 5-3 Keith Rooney

Andy Hamilton 5-3 Thomas Lovely

Shane McGuirk 5-3 Mark Dudbridge

Kevin Lane 5-2 Thomas Banks

Charlie Martin 5-3 Alex Spellman

Fallon Sherrock 5-0 Brett Claydon

Jamie Atkins 5-3 Dan Read

Chris Quantock 5-0 Ashley Coleman

European Qualifying School

Ron Meulenkamp 5-4 Benjamin Pratnemer

Pal Szekely 5-4 Patrick Tringler

Roman Benecky 5-1 Michael Stoeten

Romeo Grbavac 5-2 Jeffrey De Graaf

Liam Maendl-Lawrance 5-1 Jelle Klaasen

Andy Baetens 5-3 Miroslaw Grudziecki

Paul Krohne 5-4 Ryuta Arihara

Angelo Balsamo 5-3 Jamai van den Herik