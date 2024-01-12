Jelle Klaasen: Former PDC star returns to tour as wait goes on for Fallon Sherrock and John Part

Former Lakeside world champion Jelle Klaasen will play on the PDC tour again in 2024, but the wait goes on for both Fallon Sherrock and John Part at Q School.

Klaasen, who reached the PDC World Championship semi-final in 2016 and has played in the Premier League, was victorious at European Q School in Kalkar on Friday.

Robert Grundy claimed a PDC Tour Card for the first time at UK Q School in Milton Keynes, defeating high-profile women's star Sherrock 6-2 in the round of 32.

Former world champion John Part suffered a 6-1 defeat to William Borland at the same stage, meaning both he and Sherrock will continue their quest for a Tour Card across the weekend.

Each daily winner in the UK and Germany competitions wins an automatic place on the 2024-25 tour, while cards are also available (13 in Europe and 10 in the UK) through the respective orders of merit.

Dutchman Klaasen competed on the PDC circuit for 14 seasons before losing his Tour Card at the end of 2021, but he completed his comeback to the professional circuit on day two of European Q School, defeating Benjamin Drue Reus 6-5 in a thrilling final.

Klaasen came through a last-leg decider against Jules van Dongen in the semi-finals, before repeating the trick against Reus, hitting an 11-darter to win the final.

Meanwhile, Grundy, a Challenge Tour event winner in 2023, will compete full-time on the PDC circuit for the first time after coming through the field in Milton Keynes.

Grundy claimed victories over James Wilson and then Sherrock on his way to the latter stages, before averaging 102.48 in a semi-final whitewash of Danny Lauby.

He continued his fine form in the final, averaging 105.25 in a stunning 6-2 win over Dom Taylor to secure a Tour Card for the first time.

With two days to play in the final stage, Reus and Van Dongen lead the way on the European Q School Order of Merit, while William Borland and Matthew Dennant lead the way in the UK.

The final stage of PDC Q Schools features 128 players competing for a total of 31 tour cards for 2024-25.

