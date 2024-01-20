Michael van Gerwen insists he will get Luke Littler after teenage darts sensation wins Bahrain Masters

Luke Littler stunned the darting world again with a nine-darter in the Bahrain Masters and went on to win the event by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final; Littler will be in action when the Premier League Darts returns to Sky Sports on Thursday February 1
Saturday 20 January 2024 09:39, UK
Michael van Gerwen has vowed he will get Luke Littler after the teenager beat him in the Bahrain Masters final to win his first senior PDC title.
Littler, who turns 17 on Sunday, withstood the pressure of facing Van Gerwen for the first time before finding the decisive break to go 7-5 up and held his throw to become champion, just two weeks on after reaching the final of the World Championship.
Earlier in the day, Littler made more history with a nine-darter in the quarter-finals against Nathan Aspinall to become the youngest player to record the perfect leg on television.
Littler has been compared to a young Van Gerwen, who also stunned the darting world as a teenager.
"It has been a fantastic tournament - of course I am disappointed but that is how sports work; you win some, you lose some," said Van Gerwen.
"It is never going to be a good week when Michael is not winning, simple as that. [Littler] has had a fantastic tournament as well - everyone says he is a new kid, but everyone knows what he is capable of.
"I couldn't produce what I was doing in the early games [in the final]. You can only punish yourself for that. You have to make sure you get better for the next one. I'll get him, don't worry."
Littler is only the second player to make a nine-darter at a World Series event, the other being Phil Taylor in 2015.
His incredible rise has seen him earn a place at the Premier League Darts, which begins on February 1 in Cardiff with every night live on Sky Sports.
The composed teenager says he hadn't picked up a dart since the World Championship final and simply wants to enjoy his darts.
"I've not really set any goals for this year. I didn't even expect to pick this trophy up this week," he said.
"It's been good to come here with great people, a great crowd once again on my side, but I'm just happy.
"There's no goals for this year, I just need to see what my darts do."
Littler, who will next play at the Dutch Masters on Friday, picked up his first set of darts at 18 months old. He used to play football before deciding to go down the darts path at the age of 10.
Sky Sports Darts' Glen Durrant, a Premier League winner on his debut, says the rise of Littler is "scary".
"We are witnessing something very, very special. We have to enjoy it. I promise myself not to talk about his age because we are just seeing something very generational," Durrant told Sky Sports News.
"To beat three of the top five in Bahrain is really special. I couldn't take the smile off my face. It's incredible.
"I've seen him do the nine-darters, the big averages, it's the level of maturity that he's demonstrating to me and how he handles the situation. The reaction when he won it as well, he's already thinking of the next tournament It's an incredible story and absolutely beautiful for the game of darts."
