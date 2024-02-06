Luke Littler says he has ability to beat the best as he heads to Berlin for Premier League Darts night two

Luke Littler says he "knows he has the ability to beat the best" as he heads to Berlin for night two of Premier League Darts.

The 17-year-old reached the semi-finals during last week's opening leg in Cardiff, gaining revenge on Luke Humphries, the man who beat him in the World Championship final in January, before being edged out 6-5 by eventual champion Michael Smith in the last four.

Littler has taken the darts world by storm, with his run to the Alexandra Palace final followed by winning the Bahrain Darts Masters, a tournament in which he hit a nine-darter, and then finishing runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in the Dutch Masters.

Ahead of the Premier League in Berlin on Thursday evening, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Littler told the PA news agency: "I am just happy with how I have been playing.

"The Worlds was a big step up but I have proved I can play with the best and that is why I have got my shot in the Premier League.

"Now we are kicking on with the Premier League. I know I have got the ability to beat the best.

"It was good to win on my debut (in Bahrain) and obviously be the youngest person to hit a nine-darter as well. Overall it was just match practice for the Premier League, as was Holland."

Reflecting on his newfound fame and whether it has changed him, Littler added: "It's been crazy but I've just been living how I have been doing.

"Chilling when I have time off but when I'm at my darts events, being fully focused. That's what I have always done. I have always been myself and keep myself to myself."

"I have and I haven't [liked being interviewed]. It does get very boring!"

Premier League Darts - Night Two in Berlin Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price Luke Littler vs Rob Cross Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright

