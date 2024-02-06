 Skip to content

Luke Littler says he has ability to beat the best as he heads to Berlin for Premier League Darts night two

Premier League Darts heads to Berlin for week two - watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Thursday - Luke Littler "knows he has ability to beat the best" following run to World Championship final at Alexandra Palace with nine-darter and Bahrain Masters title

Tuesday 6 February 2024 12:27, UK

Luke Littler, Premier League Darts (Getty Images)
Image: Luke Littler reached the semi-finals on the opening night of Premier League Darts in Cardiff and is now headed to Berlin for week two

Luke Littler says he "knows he has the ability to beat the best" as he heads to Berlin for night two of Premier League Darts.

The 17-year-old reached the semi-finals during last week's opening leg in Cardiff, gaining revenge on Luke Humphries, the man who beat him in the World Championship final in January, before being edged out 6-5 by eventual champion Michael Smith in the last four.

Littler has taken the darts world by storm, with his run to the Alexandra Palace final followed by winning the Bahrain Darts Masters, a tournament in which he hit a nine-darter, and then finishing runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in the Dutch Masters.

Littler stunned Nathan Aspinall by hitting a nine-darter an the Bahrain Masters

Ahead of the Premier League in Berlin on Thursday evening, which you can watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, Littler told the PA news agency: "I am just happy with how I have been playing.

"The Worlds was a big step up but I have proved I can play with the best and that is why I have got my shot in the Premier League.

"Now we are kicking on with the Premier League. I know I have got the ability to beat the best.

"It was good to win on my debut (in Bahrain) and obviously be the youngest person to hit a nine-darter as well. Overall it was just match practice for the Premier League, as was Holland."

Littler won his debut match in the Premier League, beating world champion and world No 1 Luke Humphries

Reflecting on his newfound fame and whether it has changed him, Littler added: "It's been crazy but I've just been living how I have been doing.

"Chilling when I have time off but when I'm at my darts events, being fully focused. That's what I have always done. I have always been myself and keep myself to myself."

"I have and I haven't [liked being interviewed]. It does get very boring!"

Premier League Darts - Night Two in Berlin

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Rob Cross
Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright

Watch Night Two of Premier League Darts 2024, from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Thursday or stream with NOW.

A live blog will also run on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

