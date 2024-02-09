Wayne Mardle: Peter Wright is in worst form of his life amid Premier League slump and must stop blaming the darts

Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle says Peter Wright needs to stop "blaming his darts" for his poor form.

Wright is on a dismal run of form, especially in the Premier League, where he only registered nine points in 2023 and is yet to win a game after two nights of the 2024 tournament.

Wright is known for switching his darts often, even mid-match, in an attempt to improve his throw.

Speaking ahead of Night Two in Berlin, a stage on which Wright went out in the quarter-finals once again this time to Luke Humphries, Mardle took aim at Wright's constant tinkering.

"Peter Wright, the changing of the darts. Last week in Cardiff they were going in at all different angles," Mardle said.

"There was a bit of a pick-me-up when he beat Krzysztof Ratajski at the Masters but it didn't last long.

"He got absolutely annihilated by Stephen Bunting with darts that had changed again.

"This is my theory. Maybe he thinks that he should go back to the old faithfuls of the gold darts and maybe he will but what if they don't respond? What if he still plays poorly with those? Where does he go from there?

"You can't keep blaming the darts, it is always the human throwing them.

"Yes, some darts will not suit you. Yes, some darts will not suit Peter.

"He has been so good he has gotten away with it but at the moment, he is not getting away with the changing of the darts.

"If he uses the gold darts and plays poorly, mentally he might be like 'Where do I go?'.

"That is my real fear for him. He had a dismal time last year, he only got nine points then as well.

"Not much has gone right for Peter in the Premier League in general and now he is in probably the worst form of his life.

"He has got to pick himself up and get on and play. Stop all the mucking around and play."

Wright put in arguably his strongest performance of the Premier League so far against Humphries, losing 6-5 in a last-leg decider and will be hoping his fortunes will change in front of a home crowd when the Premier League roadshow heads to Glasgow next Thursday.

