Premier League darts table: Michael van Gerwen eight points clear after Week Four in Newcastle

Michael van Gerwen is eight points clear at the top of the Premier League Darts table after completing a third nightly win in a row in Newcastle.

The Dutchman followed his victories in Berlin and Glasgow with another in the North East, defeating Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the final after wins over Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler earlier in the evening, to take his haul to 15 points.

Michael Smith - victorious on Night One in Cardiff at on February 1 - is second in the table on seven points, with Littler in in third, also on seven points.

Image: Van Gerwen has won three nights in a row, in Berlin, Glasgow and Newcastle

Smith is ahead of the 17-year-old by dint of having won a night with Littler's best result finishing runner-up to Van Gerwen in Berlin.

Rob Cross (six points) closes out the early top four, ahead of Luke Humphries and Price (both five points) and Newcastle finalist Aspinall (three points) with the winless Peter Wright (no points) propping up the table.

The regular Premier League season runs for 16 weeks, with the top four after that advancing to the play-offs at London's O2 Arena on Thursday May 23.

Watch Premier League Darts: Night Five, in Exeter, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm on Thursday.

You can also follow text commentary and video highlights through a blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Receive messages and alerts for breaking sports news, analysis, features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here.