Luke Littler to kick off busy 2024 schedule at Bahrain Darts Masters followed by Premier League

Luke Littler is the name on everybody's lips and his run at the World Darts Championship means we are going to see a lot more of him on Sky Sports in 2024.

After a whirlwind six weeks, Littler will first jet off to the Bahrain Darts Masters from January 18-19 as eight of the top PDC players take on eight leading Asian Tour players in his final tournament as a 16-year-old.

Five days after his 17th birthday, he will compete at the Dutch Masters, which takes place from January 26-27.

The first time fans can see Littler on Sky Sports again is when he takes to the stage in the Premier League in Cardiff on Thursday February 1, kicking off a 17-week extravaganza that ends in the O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

This means Littler will take to the stage in front of tens of thousands of darts fans in the likes of Berlin, Glasgow, Rotterdam and Dublin.

Although he won't be taking part in this year's Cazoo Masters that sees the top 24 battle it out, the 16-year-old sensation can play in the UK Open on March 1-3 due to entering the top 32 in the world.

In June, the World Cup of Darts will take place but Littler will have competition from current world champion Luke Humphries and former world champion Michael Smith to represent England.

Then, if still in the top 32 by July, the Warrington youngster could head to the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the World Matchplay.

When can you watch Luke Littler in 2024? Premier League February 1-May 23 Live on Sky Sports UK Open March 1-3 World Matchplay July 13-21 Live on Sky Sports World Grand Prix October 7-13 Live on Sky Sports Grand Slam of Darts November 9-17 Live on Sky Sports

Only the top 24 in the world qualify for the World Series Of Darts Finals in September so Littler could be slightly outside of making that draw.

However, if his top 32 spot is still intact, the World Grand Prix from October 7 could see Littler try to follow in Humphries' footsteps with a huge major win as the run into the World Darts Championship takes place.

The Grand Slam of Darts is then the next big opportunity for Littler from November 9 as the top players head to Wolverhampton.

Throughout the year, Littler's Tour Card means he can take part in Players Championship events, which run from February 12 right through to October 31.

European Tour events, which occur throughout the year such as the Belgian Darts Open on March 8-10 and Austrian Darts Open on April 26-28, have a new qualifying format for 2024.

In a change to the qualifying format from previous years, the top 16 players from the PDC Order of Merit will now qualify by right for each event.

They will be joined by the top 16 non-qualified players from the ProTour Order of Merit at the entry deadline.

The final 16 players will be determined as follows:

- Ten players from the PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier

- Four players from the Host Nation Qualifier

- One Nordic & Baltic Qualifier

- One East Europe Qualifier

If Littler enters the PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier, he can compete in these events.

Premier League Darts 2024 Schedule

February 1: Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night One - Cardiff (Utilita Arena) February 8: Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena)

Premier League, Night Two - Berlin (Mercedes-Benz Arena) February 15: Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra)

Premier League, Night Three - Glasgow (OVO Hydra) February 22: Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night Four - Newcastle (Utilita Arena) February 29: Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint)

Premier League, Night Five - Exeter (Westpoint) March 7: Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre)

Premier League, Night Six - Brighton (The Brighton Centre) March 14: Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena)

Premier League, Night Seven - Nottingham (Motorpoint Arena) March 21: Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena)

Premier League, Night Eight - Dublin (3Arena) March 28: Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena)

Premier League, Night Nine - Belfast (The SSE Arena) April 4: Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena)

Premier League, Night 10 - Manchester (AO Arena) April 11: Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 11 - Birmingham (Utilita Arena) April 18: Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy)

Premier League, Night 12 - Rotterdam (Rotterdam Ahoy) April 25: Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena)

Premier League, Night 13 - Liverpool (M&S Bank Arena) May 2: Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live)

Premier League, Night 14 - Aberdeen (P&J Live) May 9: Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena)

Premier League, Night 15 - Leeds (First Direct Arena) May 16: Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena)

Premier League, Night 16 - Sheffield (Utilita Arena) May 23: Premier League Play-Offs - London (The O2)

