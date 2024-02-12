Luke Littler fires nine-darter on PDC ProTour during Players Championship debut in Wigan

Luke Littler made the dream start to life on the PDC ProTour by firing a nine-darter on his Players Championship debut in Wigan.

Littler fired an average of over 105 during a 6-1 victory over Jim Williams in the opening round, then saw off Luke Woodhouse 6-3 to set up a last-32 meeting with Italian Michele Turetta.

The 17-year-old broke his opponent in the third leg and raced into a 5-1 lead, before signing off victory in style with a stunning nine-darter to book his place in the next round.

It is the second nine-darter of the season for Littler, who also produced a perfect leg against Nathan Aspinall in the opening round of his Bahrain Darts Masters victory last month.

Littler was beaten in the final of the Dutch Darts Masters by Michael van Gerwen the following week and has also impressed in the Premier League, reaching the semi-finals of night one in Cardiff before losing the final to Van Gerwen in Berlin.

The World Series and Premier League events do not count towards the world rankings, meaning the Players Championship events over the next two days are the first chance for Littler to earn points since his sensational run to the World Championship final.

What else happened in Players Championship 01?

Littler's nine-dart leg was the third of the opening day of the Pro Tour season at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, with teenager Leighton Bennett making one against Lukas Wenig and Mickey Mansell repeating the feat in his second round tie against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Peter Wright continued his poor form with a first round loss to Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven, while Turetta - beaten by Littler later in the day - dumped out top seed Dave Chisnall in the last 128. World champion Luke Humphries was beaten in straight legs by Ian White in the second round.

Gerwyn Price came through a final-leg decider against Karel Sedlacek and saw off Matthew Dennant to reach the last 32, only for him not to take part in his match against Brendan Dolan and then criticise the event on social media.

Image: Gerwyn Price criticised the tournament on social media after not playing his last-32 match against Brendan Dolan

Price posted on his Instagram story: "Absolutely pathetic conditions, travel all the way to Wigan to play in a professional game and we have to play in less than amateur conditions.

"Never have I ever given a game up. Well that's me out to tomorrow as well, gutted because my game was really good today and I rely on these events so much."

What is next for Littler?

There is another Players Championship event on Tuesday, before Littler is back in action on Thursday when the Premier League Darts heads to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow for Night Three.

Littler faces Price and Nathan Aspinall takes on Humphries, while Rob Cross plays Michael Smith and Van Gerwen takes Wright. Watch the Premier League live on Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action. Stream Sky Sports Darts without a contract through NOW.