Premier League fixtures 2024: Full schedule as Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries on opening night in Cardiff

Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries on the opening night in a replay of the World Championship final; Premier League Darts returns to Sky Sports on Thursday February 1 as Cardiff kicks off the 17-week extravaganza all the way through to the Play-Offs on May 23
Tuesday 23 January 2024 23:39, UK
Keep up to date with the 2024 Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries headline the opening night in Cardiff.
Littler and Humphries close out the opening night's quarter-finals in a replay of the 2024 World Darts Championship final in which the world No 1 beat the teenage sensation 7-4.
Littler, who turned 17 on Sunday, enters the competition on the back of his whirlwind run at Alexandra Palace and being crowned the Bahrain Darts Masters champion, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final and hitting a historic nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.
Reigning champion Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown, having successfully defended his title last year.
2023 runner up Gerwyn Price is involved as well, plus former world champions Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross make up a stacked line-up, with Aspinall completing the eight-player field for what promises to be 17 fascinating weeks of action.
The 2024 BetMGM Premier League will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.
Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.
Night One, Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwyn vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries
Night Two, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Rob Cross
Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright
Night Three, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Quarter-Finals
Rob Cross vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler
Night Four, Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Peter Wright vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Night Five, Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
Night Six, The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Night Seven, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
Night Eight, 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Night Nine, SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Quarter-Finals
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Peter Wright
Night Ten, AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Quarter-Finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
Night 11, Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
Night 12, Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
Night 13, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Quarter-Finals
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
Night 14, P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Quarter-Finals.
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries
Night 15, First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
Night 16, Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Play-Offs - The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Semi-Finals
Final
