Premier League fixtures 2024: Full schedule as Luke Littler faces Luke Humphries on opening night in Cardiff

Keep up to date with the 2024 Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler and Luke Humphries headline the opening night in Cardiff.

Littler and Humphries close out the opening night's quarter-finals in a replay of the 2024 World Darts Championship final in which the world No 1 beat the teenage sensation 7-4.

Littler, who turned 17 on Sunday, enters the competition on the back of his whirlwind run at Alexandra Palace and being crowned the Bahrain Darts Masters champion, beating Michael van Gerwen in the final and hitting a historic nine-darter against Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals.

Reigning champion Van Gerwen is chasing a record-extending eighth Premier League crown, having successfully defended his title last year.

2023 runner up Gerwyn Price is involved as well, plus former world champions Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross make up a stacked line-up, with Aspinall completing the eight-player field for what promises to be 17 fascinating weeks of action.

The 2024 BetMGM Premier League will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 23.

Premier League fixtures 2024- watch all live on Sky Sports

Night One, Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwyn vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries

Night Two, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler vs Rob Cross

Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright

Night Three, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler

Night Four, Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries

Peter Wright vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Five, Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Night Six, The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Night Seven, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall

Night Eight, 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21

Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven

Night Nine, SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler

Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross vs Peter Wright

Night Ten, AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Night 11, Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries

Rob Cross vs Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Night 12, Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Luke Littler

Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Night 13, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25

Quarter-Finals

Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Night 14, P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2

Quarter-Finals.

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

Night 15, First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler vs Peter Wright

Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

Night 16, Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16

Fixtures confirmed following Night 15

Play-Offs - The O2, London, Thursday May 23

Semi-Finals

Final

