Premier League Darts format, fixtures and schedule: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries star

The Premier League Darts is back for 2024 and there is huge anticipation ahead of this year's edition after Luke Littler's incredible run to the World Championship final; watch the Premier League Darts for the next 17 Thursday nights live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 12:26, UK
Find out how the Premier League Darts work as the world's best eight players are set to go head to head over 17 nights to the end of May.
The top four players on the Order of Merit - Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall are joined by four wild cards - Luke Littler, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Rob Cross.
Littler will be the youngest player to compete in the Premier League Darts at 17 years old and has continued to impress since the World Championship.
He made his first televised nine-darter at the Bahrain Darts Masters and went on to win the event by beating Van Gerwen. However, Van Gerwen got revenge eight days later at the Dutch Darts Masters as the pair faced off in the final again.
It sets up the most eagerly-anticipated Premier League series yet and you can watch it all live on Sky Sports - watch the opening night in Cardiff this Thursday from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.
Since 2022, each Premier League night has become a mini tournament where the eight players compete in four quarter-finals.
The winners progress to the semi-finals to compete for a place in the final, where the winner of the night will be declared.
Every match is best-of-11 legs and the winner gets five points, the runner-up three points and the two losing semi-finalists two points.
The top four players in the Premier League table at the end of Night 16 in Sheffield will advance to the play-offs in London on May 23 at the O2 Arena.
Every player will meet once in the quarter-finals between Weeks 1 and 7, then again between Weeks 9 and 15. The fixtures in Weeks 8 and 16 are decided by league position.
Night One, Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Thursday February 1
Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwyn vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Luke Humphries
Night Two, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Thursday February 8
Quarter-finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Rob Cross
Luke Humphries vs Peter Wright
Night Three, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, Thursday February 15
Quarter-finals
Rob Cross vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Littler
Night Four, Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Thursday February 22
Quarter-finals
Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall
Rob Cross vs Luke Humphries
Peter Wright vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen
Night Five, Westpoint Exeter, Thursday February 29
Quarter-finals
Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright
Gerwyn Price vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael Smith
Night Six, The Brighton Centre, Thursday March 7
Quarter-finals
Luke Humphries vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Peter Wright
Night Seven, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Thursday March 14
Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Nathan Aspinall
Night Eight, 3Arena, Dublin, Thursday March 21
Fixtures confirmed following Night Seven
Night Nine, SSE Arena, Belfast, Thursday March 28
Quarter-finals
Luke Humphries vs Luke Littler
Michael Smith vs Michael van Gerwen
Nathan Aspinall vs Gerwyn Price
Rob Cross vs Peter Wright
Night Ten, AO Arena, Manchester, Thursday April 4
Quarter-finals
Nathan Aspinall vs Rob Cross
Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries
Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright
Night 11, Utilita Arena, Birmingham, Thursday April 11
Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Luke Humphries
Rob Cross vs Luke Littler
Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall
Night 12, Rotterdam Ahoy, Thursday April 18
Quarter-finals
Michael Smith vs Luke Littler
Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries
Night 13, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Thursday April 25
Quarter-finals
Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall
Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith vs Rob Cross
Night 14, P&J Live, Aberdeen, Thursday May 2
Quarter-finals
Peter Wright vs Michael Smith
Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall
Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross
Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries
Night 15, First Direct Arena, Leeds, Thursday May 9
Quarter-finals
Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler vs Peter Wright
Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross
Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith
Night 16, Utilita Arena, Sheffield, Thursday May 16
Fixtures confirmed following Night 15
Play-Offs - The O2, London, Thursday May 23
Semi-finals
Final
