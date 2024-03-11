Luke Littler addresses Ricardo Pietreczko incident: I am everyone's cup final

Luke Littler knows he is playing with a target on his back as his run of recent success continued as he clinched victory at the Belgian Darts Open, hitting a nine-darter on the way.

In a titanic final against 2018 world champion Cross that went all the way to a deciding leg, Littler hit darts' perfect leg for the third time in a PDC tournament already this year to continue the astonishing, headline-making start to his professional career.

Prior to the big win though, Littler was involved in an incident at the end of his semi-final with Ricardo Pietreczko, Pietreczko having words with Littler as they shook hands then writing on his Instagram Story after the match: "Well, I really appreciated him being able to play a game like that at such an age, but I hope his arrogance punishes him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Mardle praises the poise of 17-year-old Luke Littler after his heated confrontation with Ricardo Pietreczko in the semi-finals of the European Tour.

Littler admitted he did not know what he had done wrong when Pietreczko confronted him, but knows that "everyone wants to beat him" and treat facing him like a "cup final".

"It has all come quicker than I even imagined for myself and my family but I just have to thank myself for how well I played at the World Championships and then keeping this good form up," Littler told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Littler hits a sensational nine-darter against Rob Cross in the European Tour final.

"Hitting a nine-darter, especially in front of that crowd, it was an amazing achievement for myself.

"That game, I just, I didn't know what I did wrong but a lot of people were saying it was when I was on the 147 finish and I went for T19 and I tried going tops, bull, because I love tops and if I hit the tops I would have fancied myself for bull.

"But I missed it but then he let that get to him throughout the game and I had a job to do.

"I think, ever since I have burst onto the scene, I know every player wants to beat me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player German Ricardo Pietreczko had a feisty exchange with Luke Littler after losing to him in the semi-finals of the European Tour.

"Even my family and my manager have said you have always got to be on your A game because anyone who plays me now, it is a cup final to them.

"Hopefully I can win a night. The Premier League is all about every week winning that first game and getting the two points on the board.

"Then trying to extend to the three points and the five points and going all the way."

See Luke Littler next in action on Night Seven of 2024 Premier League Darts live on Sky Sports Arena and Main Event from 7pm on Thursday March 14. Stream Sky Sports with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime