Fallon Sherrock and Noa-Lynn Van Leuven victorious as PDC Women's Series begins

Fallon Sherrock and Noa-Lynn van Leuven shared titles as the 2024 PDC Women’s Series began in Wigan.

Saturday's opening double-header saw 111 players in action at the Robin Park Tennis Centre, as Sherrock picked up from where she left off last year.

The 29-year-old won four of the last five Women's Series events in 2023, and continued that form with Event One success.

Image: Sherrock had to survive two match darts in the closing stages to beat Greaves

Sherrock claimed the spoils with a deciding-leg win against Beau Greaves, surviving two match darts in the closing stages to secure a fourth consecutive victory over the Doncaster darter.

The Milton Keynes trailblazer had booked her place in the last eight with a trio of whitewash wins against Denise Cassidy, Jane Robson and Deta Hedman, while also seeing off Anca Zijlstra.

Sherrock then swept aside Kim Holden in the last eight, before reeling off five consecutive legs from 2-0 down to deny Irish youngster Katie Sheldon in the semi-finals.

Greaves also impressed in pocketing the £1,000 runner-up prize, posting a 101 average in her opening round demolition of Lainey Webb.

The reigning Women's World Matchplay champion also accounted for Lisa Ashton and Van Leuven, before rallying from 4-2 down to edge out debutant Gemma Hayter in the semi-finals.

Image: Sherrock also reeled off five consecutive legs from 2-0 down to deny Irish youngster Katie Sheldon in the semi-finals

However, Van Leuven avenged her defeat to Greaves on her way to Event Two glory, producing a string of magnificent displays to celebrate her maiden PDC Women's Series title.

Van Leuven eased through to the last 16 without conceding a single leg, and she fired in a superb 11-darter to complete a 5-3 win against Greaves in the quarter-finals.

The Dutch star then averaged 101 and hit six 180s to win a high-quality semi-final showdown against Sherrock, which set up a showdown against Sheldon for the title.

Van Leuven drew first blood with a spectacular 170 checkout, and she defied some late double trouble to wrap up a 5-2 win and boost her hopes of Betfred Women's World Matchplay qualification.

