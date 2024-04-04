Gerwyn Price hits first nine-darter of Premier League darts season against Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price hit the first nine-darter of the Premier League season on his way to reaching the final in Manchester.

Price was 2-0 up in the semi-finals against Michael Smith when he hit the seventh ninth-darter of his career.

He threw successive 180s and then went treble 19, treble 20 before finishing on double 12 to complete his third perfect finish in the Premier League after throwing two on one night in Belfast in 2022.

Price went on to defeat Smith 6-3 but lost by the same score to 17-year-old Luke Littler in the final.

"Everything about the performance was fluent. Sometimes you can rush the last dart [on a nine] but he was composed," said Sky Sports Darts' Mark Webster.

"His doubling was key throughout the match and he is piecing everything together now.

"It was a good moment for Michael Smith to celebrate with him as well. He's piecing it together and came into the night knowing he needed to fix up on the doubles.

"His attitude has been good. Sometimes you can put the blame elsewhere but he's said the doubles aren't working for him and it's about getting everything else right in the match and he's done that tonight.

"It was confident and composed. That wasn't a player that got to a nine-darter and started to get nervous. He was focused and was in a great place in the match.

"He consolidated that break well and it was a really good display from Price."

