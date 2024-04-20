Luke Humphries edges Luke Littler in final-leg thriller to reach European Darts Grand Prix third round

Luke Humphries returned to winning ways against Luke Littler on an extraordinary day of action at the NEO.bet European Darts Grand Prix, while Damon Heta produced one of the best performances in European Tour history.

It was the eighth clash between the world champion and "the Nuke" since Humphries took the world title, and the 17-year-old pushed his opponent to the brink in Saturday's blue riband match.

Humphries prevailed, surviving a final leg match dart and enjoying an 11-dart break in the decider to advance to the last 16 where he will face Stephen Bunting, who survived five match darts of his own to beat Ryan Searle 6-5 in the afternoon session.

"That record wasn't something that was playing on my mind," insisted Humphries, who had lost his previous six matches against Littler before averaging 101 and crashing in five 180s to complete the comeback. "Luke is a fantastic player and in elite level sport, these runs of results can happen, but of course I'm relieved that run is over!"

Rob Cross remained on course to defending his 2023 title with a 6-5 victory over Martin Schindler - who averaged 106.08 to his 102.64 - and on Sunday will face Danny Noppert, who beat Daryl Gurney by the same scoreline in the afternoon session.

Sunday's afternoon session Josh Rock vs Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price vs Gary Anderson, Rob Cross vs Danny Noppert, Luke Humphries vs Stephen Bunting, Ritchie Edhouse vs Ross Smith, Damon Heta vs Scott Williams, Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton, Dave Chisnall vs Gabriel Clemens

Josh Rock and world number three Michael Smith will open Sunday's first session after the former triumphed 6-2 over Jeffrey Sparidaans and Smith spoiled Raymond Van Barneveld's 57th birthday party, after the Dutchman bounced back from a 5-2 deficit only to be defeated in a deciding-leg showdown.

Gerwyn Price and Gary Anderson will meet in what should be an enticing encounter after "the Iceman" cruised to a comfortable 6-1 triumph over Brendan Dolan after Anderson defeated Christian Perez 6-3.

Image: European Darts Grand Prix 2 024

World No 2 Michael Van Gerwen made quick work of Swedish opponent Johan Engstrom with a 6-1 victory to set up a last-16 matchup with Jonny Clayton, who edged out Chris Dobey 6-5.

Ross Smith and Ritchie Edhouse will meet after comfortably securing wins over Luke Woodhouse (6-2) and Dirk Van Duijvenbode (6-1) respectively.

Damon Heta's 117.48 average in his 6-2 victory over Mickey Mansell was good enough for the third-highest ever posted on the Euro Tour. The Australian will now face Scott Williams, who beat Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 in the afternoon session,

Dave Chisnall will take on Gabriel Clemens, who is the last German remaining after his 6-2 triumph over countryman Ricardo Pietreczko to close the curtain on an epic Saturday night.

