Luke Littler living Premier League Darts dream in quest to beat Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries

Luke Littler. Premier League Darts champion. On debut. At 17. Would be quite the story, right? It might be THE story. He has three men, though, that will disagree.

The teenager will look to continue a staggering breakout year on Thursday night when he competes at the The O2 in London as part of the Premier League's final four alongside Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Michael Smith.

Littler announced himself with a remarkable World Championship bow when he finished runner-up to Luke Humphries, before becoming Bahrain Masters champion and winning the Belgian Open and Austrian Open. He has since topped the Premier League table to tee up a playoff meeting with Smith.

From his crowd interactions to some dazzling work at the oche, he has been the marquee attraction throughout the competition. For now, he is continuing to soak it all in.

"I know what I'm doing at the moment is really good, but I'm 17, I don't look back at anything, I just get on with the next competition," said Littler.

"Whether in the next five years I look back and be like 'wow, I did this at such a young age' I don't know, but at the moment I'm just enjoying it.

"I just love playing in front of crowds, they pay the money to see us play our best darts every week and I'd rather be playing on a stage than behind closed doors."

Littler will take on former world champion Michael Smith, who has arguably enjoyed as much success as anybody against the rising star having won five of their encounters in the Premier League.

"I've got Michael tomorrow night, everybody is saying it's going to be tough but this is what it comes down to," said Littler.

"As long as you get yourself into the top four, you've just give it your all and see what happens.

"I've said I might win when it matters.

"I would be happy to win it, I'm young, living my dream, if I get my hands on the trophy I'll be happy."

Smith: Littler success good for us all

Smith has been among the leading voices of support for the prominence of Littler in the media amid his stellar campaign, hailing the positive influence he has had on the growth of darts around the world.

"After the Worlds the hype went insane, I don't think it's calmed down," said Smith. "Even the Premier League nights, he's shipped off doing interviews, pictures and us boys are practising doing nothing.

"You can see on social media all the followers, and you can see how big it's getting now.

"You can see we're no longer being branded a pub sport now, we're becoming elite and into the faces of everybody.

"It can't get better. We're doing all the work for the players that aren't here and he does all the work for the players that are here, he's bringing in big sponsors and it can only get better."

Smith booked his spot in the playoffs on Night 16 as he beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the quarter-finals, before also overcoming both Littler and Humphries to remind all of his title credentials.

He may not be touted as one of the favourites, but Bully Boy believes it is all to play for between the four best players in the world.

"The bookies have me as an outsider but I know I have one goal and that's to lift that title and live another one of my dreams," he said.

"Every single player has beaten each other this year more than once. You've got Van Gerwen whose name will be on the trophy soon, both Lukes coming into it new and showing great form and it's my third time here now.

"It doesn't get any better than this. When I got into the PDC at 17 I never imagined playing at the O2, I always believed I could but trying to picture it and do it at the same time is hard.

"Both Lukes have set it alight, Michael did the first three weeks and went off the boil before coming back, I've gone at a steady pace and now you've got the four best left."

Humphries: MVG knows what it takes

Humphries enters Thursday night fuelled by another defining chapter in the growth of darts, he and Littler having displayed the traits of an enthralling long-term rivalry dating back to a World Championship final that swept the globe.

The World No 1, who previously featured in the Premier League as a challenger in Exeter back in 2020, is eyeing a memorable double on his full debut in the tournament as he prepares to strengthen his grip on darting supremacy in 2024.

"It is my first year and it's quite incredible to think I was world champion before being in the Premier League, it would be nice to seal off the first year of being world champion by becoming Premier League champion," he said.

"This is what I live for, these moments where I'm walking into stadiums and they're full, I feel privileged and lucky to be a part of it. I embrace it and I'll go out there and enjoy it.

"I feel a buzz towards darts, it's on an almighty high since the Worlds final. It's growing and growing and growing, and long may it continue, because the sport is going to the top soon."

Awaiting him is a meeting with perennial Premier League contender Van Gerwen, who is looking to win the tournament for a third straight year.

"He is a seven-time Premier League champion, I know I've got my work cut out, he lives for it, Premier League is his territory so it's up to me to try and dethrone him and then get into the final and win there," said Smith.

"He knows what it takes to win, he'll know how to do it."

Van Gerwen: I'm not favourite!

Despite his dominance in the Premier League, Van Gerwen accepts he will not be deemed the lead contender to take the crown once again this week.

The Dutchman stormed to victory in three of the first four nights, before waiting until Night 11 for his next win and eventually finishing third in the table to seal a return to the playoffs. This is where he shines.

"Playing in front of the big crowds is what I like to do," he said.

"There will be pressure on everybody's shoulders. I won't be favourite, I know that, but nobody would back against me.

"Last year I wasn't favourite and won it, it doesn't matter."

Van Gerwen has won the Premier League seven times in the last 11 years, as well as reaching the final on two more occasions. This is his playground, but new contenders have arisen.

"I think I'm in good shape and think I can do it again tomorrow," he continued. "When things don't go your way, it makes you hungry again.

"When people do well against you, you have to wake up.

"You can't afford any mistakes tomorrow. The semi-finalists are good to watch - high-scoring power. I just have to make sure I'm better."

