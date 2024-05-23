Luke Littler: Premier League Finals win 'best night of my life' after proving doubters wrong

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter on the way to clinching the Premier League title with an 11-7 victory over Luke Humphries; He becomes the youngest player ever to win a PDC major; He is only the second person to hit a perfect leg in the final after Phil Taylor
Friday 24 May 2024 08:05, UK
Luke Littler believes his Premier League victory is the 'best night of his life' after he sent a message to his doubters with the win.
Littler prevailed over Humphries in an emphatic 11-7 victory, hitting a nine-darter in the 11th leg on his way to adding his name to the history books.
He becomes only the second player to find a perfect leg in the final after Phil Taylor and is now the youngest ever winner of a PDC major.
As a visibly emotional Littler collected his trophy, he sent out a message to those who believed he should not have been given a place in the Premier League.
"One thing I want to say - for all the doubters, hello! I have just picked up this, you are not doubting me anymore," he told Sky Sports.
He later added: "It was just one of those weird feelings of people saying I wasn't good enough. I had just got to the World Championship final and got picked as I did and I accepted the invite and went onto win it."
Littler believes his performance at London's O2 Arena has to go down as the best night of his life as the 17-year-old continues to excel just over 150 days into his professional darting career.
"It is 100 per cent (the best night of my life)," he said.
"I couldn't believe it. I went over to Luke and he said 'go and celebrate with your family like you said to me' and I did.
"I just burst out crying and hugged them.
"Whenever I win something and go over to them, all the emotions come out because my mum and dad, they put their own money into me, got me the sponsors I have today, and I can't thank you enough."
Not many people can hold their nerve to pull out a nine-darter on the biggest stage and Littler admitted the route he took for his perfect leg was a difficult one, but it was made easier in the fact that he had already had the break to reset.
"It is weird with me because if the T20 goes, I am thinking 'does this go in' with the T19. Because you have seen the 144 on the Euro Tour and that is a lot easier because you are staying on the 20s but I think that is one of the hardest things, dropping down for the treble then going up for the D12 but I did it," Littler added.
"I just thought to myself 'don't do anything stupid, don't let all your energy out' so I gave myself a little 'come on' and I still had five legs to win.
"It was two legs in I needed the toilet so I was just like go into the break, get a lead.
"Tonight is probably the most I have practised and it has paid off so maybe I need to practice at home.
"I have just got to keep going, keep enjoying it."
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more