World Matchplay Darts: Nathan Aspinall title defence comes to an end as Gerwyn Price also crashes out

Nathan Aspinall's World Matchplay title defence came to an end as he lost 11-8 to James Wade and Gerwyn Price was also knocked out on Tuesday.

Aspinall was playing with an elbow injury which he's been suffering from since the latter stages of the Premier League Darts in May and he will now have treatment on his arm.

Wade is back in the quarter-finals for the first time in five years and will face compatriot Ross Smith, who got the better of Price.

"I was a lucky boy! I've got nothing to prove," said Wade, who won the Matchplay in 2007.

"As I always say, and it's quite boring, no one else has won more tournaments than me other than Michael [van Gerwen] and Phil [Taylor].

"I just do what I do. I was really lucky to beat Nathan. I'm happy to move forwards. I'm happy, I'm smiling, so I'm all good."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Aspinall gets the crowd singing again with a delightful rendition of Mr Brightside at the World Matchplay

Wade raced into a 4-0 lead, only for Aspinall to fight back to 5-5 as the crowd urged the defending champion on.

The pair shared the next six legs but Wade capitalised on Aspinall's poor scoring to break at 8-8 and won the next two legs to book a place in the last eight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Wade takes out the reigning Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall to reach the quarter-finals

"The first four legs Wade was good, and the last four legs," said Sky Sports Darts' Wayne Mardle.

"Full credit to Nathan because at 4-0 down it was looking dire. At 8-7, it was difficult to call. Wade's doubling wasn't majestic but his scoring was better in patches.

"James knows that type of form won't win a tournament but it was good enough to win that game. Wade will beat anyone who's slightly off and Aspinall was off."

World Matchplay Darts: Tuesday Results Gerwyn Price 9-11 Ross Smith Nathan Aspinall 8-11 James Wade Luke Humphries 11-7 Stephen Bunting Jonny Clayton 5-11 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Price crashes out

Before Wade's win, Smith took a dramatic 11-9 win over world No 4 Price at the Winter Gardens.

At 3-3, there were seven consecutive breaks of throw, with Price now leading 7-6. However, a 12-dart leg from Smith levelled things up at 8-8.

At 10-9 up, Smith broke Price to win a topsy-turvy match and was relieved to see off the Welshman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross Smith completes and epic 11-9 victory over Gerwyn Price to reach the quarter-finals at the World Matchplay

"I kept telling myself to fight because the first half of the game we weren't at the races, so I was trying to fire myself up," said Smith.

"It means everything to me. I work really hard at it. To be in the quarter-finals at the Matchplay, it's something I watched as a kid.

"It's massive for the rankings. I know in the back of my mind that's there, so I'm really happy with my performance. I'm over the moon."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross Smith was really happy to come through an epic encounter with Gerwyn Price to reach the quarter-finals of the World Matchplay

Humphries overcomes Bunting test

World No 1 Luke Humphries battled past Stephen Bunting 11-7 and underlined his favourite status.

Humphries responded to breaks from Bunting straight away in the eighth and 12th legs, before pulling away from 8-7 up and will play Dimitri van den Bergh in the last eight.

"Me and Stephen are really good friends. We get on so well. He's a lovely guy and I can see why the fans love him," said Humphries.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries felt he didn't have it his own way against Stephen Bunting and wasn't 'anywhere near his best' but finally reached the quarter-finals

"We love playing each other because he doesn't play me, he plays the game. I didn't have it my own way. A couple of missed shots from both of us. I feel blessed to reach the next round but the doubles made the difference I think.

"He's a player you can't shake off. You have to dig in and win it. I was nowhere near my best I must admit but I scored OK in moments. Stephen's a battler and he put me under pressure in every leg and I'm pleased to win the game."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In the final match of the night, Van den Bergh had the most comfortable win on Tuesday as he dumped out last year's Matchplay runner-up Jonny Clayton with an 11-5 victory.

What's happening on Wednesday at the World Matchplay?

World Matchplay Darts: Wednesday Order of Play Krzysztof Ratajski vs Andrew Gilding Rob Cross vs Ryan Searle Michael van Gerwen vs Joe Cullen Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey

The second round concludes on Wednesday at the World Matchplay, with Krzysztof Ratajski facing Andrew Gilding in the first match of the night at 7pm - live on Sky Sports Action.

Rob Cross survived a big scare in the first round and will need to raise his game against Ryan Searle, who was very impressive on Monday.

Following his victory over Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen meets Joe Cullen, then Michael Smith goes up against Chris Dobey in the final second-round match.

The World Matchplay continues on Wednesday at 7pm as the second round concludes live on Sky Sports Action. Get instant access to the World Matchplay for £26 with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from Football, Darts, Cricket, F1, Tennis, Golf, Rugby League, Rugby Union and more.